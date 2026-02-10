NASA To Conduct 'CT Scan' Of Northern Lights To Reveal Their Secrets
NASA’s GNEISS mission will use rockets and ground receivers to study auroral electrical currents in Alaska.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 12:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: The National Aeronautics Space Agency (NASA) has announced plans to conduct a "CT Scan" of stunning dancing lights visible in the region near Earth's north pole, called aurora borealis. The agency will launch a rocket mission from Alaska to unravel the electrical circuitry underlying the northern lights.
Using a technique similar to a CT scan, the Geophysical Non-Equilibrium Ionospheric System Science, or GNEISS (pronounced "nice"), the mission will reconstruct the electrical currents from the aurora. The mission has been confirmed to launch from the Poker Flat Research Range near Fairbanks, Alaska.
GNEISS will utilise two rockets and a network of ground receivers to create a 3D view of the electrical environment of an aurora. "It’s essentially like doing a CT scan of the plasma beneath the aurora,” said Kristina Lynch, principal investigator for GNEISS and a professor at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire.
Auroras and their electrical circuit
Auroras are natural, luminous displays of light, formed near the northern and southern polar regions of Earth as dancing ribbons of colours. They are caused by the release of energy when the solar wind-driven magnetic storms collide with Earth's atmospheric gases. In other words, these are the result of electrons flowing from space into our planet's atmosphere.
"You can think of these electron beams like the electricity flowing through a cord to illuminate a lightbulb," NASA explains, adding that the electricity doesn't stop where the light appears, since electricity travels in loops and the lightbulb is merely a pit stop on a round-trip journey known as a circuit. If the light is on, electrons aren’t just flowing in—they’re also flowing back out through the power cord from whence they came.
NASA explains that auroral electrons behave like currents along a power cord when entering the atmosphere, but unlike the neat flow of electricity, the return current is far less organised. After igniting the aurora, the electrons scatter chaotically due to collisions, winds, pressure gradients, and shifting electromagnetic fields. Despite this turbulence, they eventually make their way back, completing the auroral circuit through the "ever-shifting chaos of our atmosphere".
How GNEISS will help unravel auroras
NASA says that understanding auroral currents isn’t just about solving a physics puzzle—it’s about grasping how energy from space spreads through Earth’s upper atmosphere. Where the currents disperse, the atmosphere heats up, winds shift, and satellites encounter unexpectedly turbulent air.
To understand this, the agency says that they first need to understand how the auroral current closes, including the winding paths electrons take after sparking the aurora. However, observing the returning current is not easy and means scanning all the possible paths the electricity could take. This is exactly what GNEISS aims to achieve, helping scientists understand how the current spreads downward through the atmosphere.
The mission will launch its two rockets at the same time, flying side by side through the same aurora along different “slices”, and each one of them will eject four subpayloads once inside. These subpayloads will measure distinct locations inside the aurora.
As the rockets fly overhead, they will send radio signals through the surrounding plasma to receivers on the ground. The plasma will alter those radio waves en route, in the same way different body tissues alter the beams from a CT scan, NASA explains. Calling it a large-scale auroral CT scan, the agency adds that the GNEISS team will use these radio signals infer plasma density, which will reveal where electricity can flow.
Combining the measurements from ground-based observations from NASA's earlier EZIE satellite mission will allow GNEISS to look inside the system. “If we can put the in situ measurements together with the ground-based imagery, then we can learn to read the aurora,” Lynch said.