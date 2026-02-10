ETV Bharat / technology

NASA To Conduct 'CT Scan' Of Northern Lights To Reveal Their Secrets

Hyderabad: The National Aeronautics Space Agency (NASA) has announced plans to conduct a "CT Scan" of stunning dancing lights visible in the region near Earth's north pole, called aurora borealis. The agency will launch a rocket mission from Alaska to unravel the electrical circuitry underlying the northern lights.

Using a technique similar to a CT scan, the Geophysical Non-Equilibrium Ionospheric System Science, or GNEISS (pronounced "nice"), the mission will reconstruct the electrical currents from the aurora. The mission has been confirmed to launch from the Poker Flat Research Range near Fairbanks, Alaska.

GNEISS will utilise two rockets and a network of ground receivers to create a 3D view of the electrical environment of an aurora. "It’s essentially like doing a CT scan of the plasma beneath the aurora,” said Kristina Lynch, principal investigator for GNEISS and a professor at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire.

Auroras and their electrical circuit

Auroras are natural, luminous displays of light, formed near the northern and southern polar regions of Earth as dancing ribbons of colours. They are caused by the release of energy when the solar wind-driven magnetic storms collide with Earth's atmospheric gases. In other words, these are the result of electrons flowing from space into our planet's atmosphere.

The GNEISS project aims to map electrical currents in northern lights (Getty Images)

"You can think of these electron beams like the electricity flowing through a cord to illuminate a lightbulb," NASA explains, adding that the electricity doesn't stop where the light appears, since electricity travels in loops and the lightbulb is merely a pit stop on a round-trip journey known as a circuit. If the light is on, electrons aren’t just flowing in—they’re also flowing back out through the power cord from whence they came.