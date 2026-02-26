ETV Bharat / technology

NASA Successfully Rolls Back Artemis II SLS Rocket And Orion Spacecraft Into Vehicle Assembly Building

Hyderabad: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has successfully rolled back the Artemis II mission’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft. These space vehicles have been rolled back from Launch Pad 39B to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. It was done as a new technical problem emerged, apart from the termination of the first wet dress rehearsal, which led to the leakage of liquid hydrogen.

NASA stated that the rollback commenced on February 25, 2026, at 7:58 PM IST (9:28 AM EST) and was expected to take about 12 hours for completion. The massive rocket and spacecraft were rolled back approximately 6.4 km (4 miles) from the launchpad to the hangar. Notably, NASA announced the rollback of the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft on February 23, 2026.

Why was this rollback done?

On February 21, 2026, NASA engineers detected an interruption in the flow of helium to the SLS rocket’s upper stage. In the evening, the Artemis II mission managers acted quickly and decided to remove the installed platforms before the strong winds arrived along Florida’s Space Coast. However, the reason for the problem has yet to be found out. Since the Artemis II space vehicles have arrived at the VAB, technicians will solve the problem and find out the root cause.