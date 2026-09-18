NASA And SpaceX Crew-13 Astronauts Enter Quarantine Ahead Of October Launch
NASA and SpaceX's Crew-13 astronauts enter quarantine at Johnson Space Centre ahead of an early October launch to the International Space Station.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) SpaceX Crew-13 mission astronauts have entered quarantine at the Johnson Space Centre in Houston. Preparations for the space mission continue at NASA and SpaceX as they target an early October launch to the International Space Station (ISS).
The mission includes four astronauts, including two from NASA — Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney — one from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) — Joshua Kutryk — and one Russian astronaut or Roscosmos cosmonaut — Sergey Teteryatnikov. In NASA's SpaceX Crew-13 mission, Watkins will be the commander or captain, while Delaney will serve as the main pilot. Kutrky and Teteryatnikov will serve as mission specialists representing their national space agencies.
|Name
|Space Agency
|Mission Role
|Jessica Watkins
|NASA
|Commander
|Luke Delaney
|Pilot
|Joshua Kutryk
|CSA
|Mission specialist
|Sergey Teteryatnikov
|ROSCOSMOS
|Mission specialist
During the quarantine period, these astronauts will now limit in-person contact with others ahead of launch. Most communications during this period will take place remotely, and anyone needing to meet the crew in person, including family members and mission staff, must first undergo medical screening.
The crew of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-13 mission entered quarantine late Thursday at the agency’s @NASAJohnson Space Center in Houston. Mission preparations continue as @NASA and @SpaceX target an early October launch to the International Space Station. More... https://t.co/1u6AW6f9CE pic.twitter.com/yWXzDbu8or— International Space Station (@Space_Station) September 17, 2026
This quarantine process, which was initially introduced during NASA's Apollo programme, is designed to reduce the risk of illness before launch and prevent symptoms from developing once the crew is in space.
Training completed before quarantine
Ahead of entering quarantine, NASA says the crew completed preflight training at SpaceX's facility in Hawthorne, California. They also carried out a Crew Equipment Interface Test at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
During this daylong exercise, the astronauts wore their spacesuits and boarded the Dragon spacecraft — their space mission vehicle — to carry out suit leak checks and confirm their seats fit correctly.
They also familiarised themselves with the spacecraft's interior, tested communication systems, and listened to the sounds of the Dragon's fans and pumps to prepare for what they will hear during the actual flight.
Crew-13 mission objectives
Once the crew reaches the ISS, they will join the ongoing Expedition 75 mission. Throughout their time on board, the astronauts will carry out a range of scientific experiments aimed at supporting future missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as research that could benefit life on Earth.