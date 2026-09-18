ETV Bharat / technology

NASA And SpaceX Crew-13 Astronauts Enter Quarantine Ahead Of October Launch

Hyderabad: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) SpaceX Crew-13 mission astronauts have entered quarantine at the Johnson Space Centre in Houston. Preparations for the space mission continue at NASA and SpaceX as they target an early October launch to the International Space Station (ISS).

The mission includes four astronauts, including two from NASA — Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney — one from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) — Joshua Kutryk — and one Russian astronaut or Roscosmos cosmonaut — Sergey Teteryatnikov. In NASA's SpaceX Crew-13 mission, Watkins will be the commander or captain, while Delaney will serve as the main pilot. Kutrky and Teteryatnikov will serve as mission specialists representing their national space agencies.

Name Space Agency Mission Role Jessica Watkins NASA Commander Luke Delaney Pilot Joshua Kutryk CSA Mission specialist Sergey Teteryatnikov ROSCOSMOS Mission specialist

During the quarantine period, these astronauts will now limit in-person contact with others ahead of launch. Most communications during this period will take place remotely, and anyone needing to meet the crew in person, including family members and mission staff, must first undergo medical screening.