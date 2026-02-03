ETV Bharat / technology

NASA Shifts Artemis II Launch To March As SLS Rocket's Fuel Test Faces Snag

The space agency terminated Artemis II’s wet dress rehearsal countdown at the T-5:15 minute. The rocket experienced a leak at the tail service mast umbilical.

NASA Terminates Artemis II Wet Dress Rehearsal As Rocket Experiences Liquid Hydrogen Leak, Launch Window Shifted To March
Artemis II mission will be a 10-day space journey around the Moon. (Image Credit: NASA)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : February 3, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST

3 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has terminated the Artemis II Space Launch System (SLS) rocket’s wet dress rehearsal, which is essentially a fueling test of a rocket. The space agency will now review data and conduct a second wet dress rehearsal, pushing the Artemis II mission launch window to March 2026.

NASA concluded the wet dress rehearsal after successfully loading cryogenic propellant into the SLS tanks, sending a team out to the launch pad to closeout Orion, and safely draining the rocket. The rehearsal countdown was terminated at the T-5:15 minute mark due to a liquid hydrogen leak at the interface of the tail service mast umbilical. This part of the rocket had experienced high concentrations of liquid hydrogen earlier in the countdown as well.

Citing the current termination of Artemis II, Jared Isaacman, NASA's Administrator, took on X, stating that the wet dress rehearsal of the space mission has been shifted to March, skipping February's launch window.

He said the space agency anticipates such challenges, so that's why it conducts tests like a wet dress rehearsal, before the actual launch day toachieve the highest probability of success. Isaacman stated that to NASA's astronauts, workforce, systems, and the general public is the space agency's top priority. He thanked NASA's workforce for their efforts.

Before this, Artemis II had faced a delay in its launch due to expected near-freezing temperatures at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, the spacecraft’s launch site, on the initial date.

Artemis II Mission

The Artemis II space mission is a 10-day journey around the Moon, during which the crew members are sent into space aboard the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft. The space mission includes NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman (commander), Victor Glover (pilot), and Christina Koch (mission specialist), along with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen (mission specialist).

The Artemis II mission has several 5-day period launch windows spanning from February to April 2026. It is worth noting that the mission neither attempts a lunar landing nor enters the lunar orbit, as it will be the first crewed flight to travel beyond low Earth orbit (LEO) since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Jeff Radigan, the flight director of Artemis II, stated that the crew will travel more than 5,000 nautical miles (over 9,200 km) beyond the Moon before returning to Earth. He highlighted that it would be the longest flight anyone had flown into space before.

Artemis II Mission Sequence

TimeframeEvent
Pre-launchAstronauts board Orion capsule atop the SLS rocket
T+0 to T+2 minutesSolid rocket boosters lift off and detach after heavy lifting
T+8 minutesCore stage separates; Orion's solar arrays deploy to charge batteries
T+90 minutesICPS fires to raise orbit; 25-hour systems check begins
After systems checkOrion separates from ICPS; performs Proximity Operations Demonstration
T+23 hoursOrion executes Translunar Injection (TLI) burn toward the Moon
Next 4 daysOrion travels 230,000+ miles; astronauts continue systems checks

After slingshotting past the Moon, the crew will begin their 4-day journey back to Earth, guided by the planet’s gravitational pull. Once the spacecraft enters Earth, the service module—carrying the spacecraft’s main propulsion system—will detach from the crew module. The four astronauts will then re-enter the planet’s atmosphere and descend by parachute to a splashdown site off the coast of California.

NASA Terminates Artemis II Wet Dress Rehearsal As Rocket Experiences Liquid Hydrogen Leak, Launch Window Shifted To March
Artemis II Mission Sequence (Image Credit: NASA)

Artemis II Mission Objectives

  • It will be the first crewed mission under NASA's Artemis programme.
  • It aims to establish a long-term presence on the Moon.
  • It will test systems and hardware for deep space missions.
  • It will be a 10-day flight with a crew on board.
  • It will do a lunar flyby and not land on its surface.
  • It will study how space affects astronauts' bodies.
  • It will collect tissue samples (organoids) from astronauts to study the impact of space travel.

The follow-up mission, Artemis III, will land humans on the lunar surface to explore the Moon’s South Pole.

Also Read: Budget 2026: Space Spending Inches Up, Big Reforms Still Missing

TAGGED:

NASA
ARTEMIS II WET DRESS REHEARSAL
ARTEMIS 2 LAUNCH
ARTEMIS II MISSION LAUNCH DALAYED
ARTEMIS II

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.