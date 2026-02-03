ETV Bharat / technology

NASA Shifts Artemis II Launch To March As SLS Rocket's Fuel Test Faces Snag

Hyderabad: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has terminated the Artemis II Space Launch System (SLS) rocket’s wet dress rehearsal, which is essentially a fueling test of a rocket. The space agency will now review data and conduct a second wet dress rehearsal, pushing the Artemis II mission launch window to March 2026.

NASA concluded the wet dress rehearsal after successfully loading cryogenic propellant into the SLS tanks, sending a team out to the launch pad to closeout Orion, and safely draining the rocket. The rehearsal countdown was terminated at the T-5:15 minute mark due to a liquid hydrogen leak at the interface of the tail service mast umbilical. This part of the rocket had experienced high concentrations of liquid hydrogen earlier in the countdown as well.

Citing the current termination of Artemis II, Jared Isaacman, NASA's Administrator, took on X, stating that the wet dress rehearsal of the space mission has been shifted to March, skipping February's launch window.

He said the space agency anticipates such challenges, so that's why it conducts tests like a wet dress rehearsal, before the actual launch day toachieve the highest probability of success. Isaacman stated that to NASA's astronauts, workforce, systems, and the general public is the space agency's top priority. He thanked NASA's workforce for their efforts.

Before this, Artemis II had faced a delay in its launch due to expected near-freezing temperatures at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, the spacecraft’s launch site, on the initial date.