NASA Shifts Artemis II Launch To March As SLS Rocket's Fuel Test Faces Snag
The space agency terminated Artemis II’s wet dress rehearsal countdown at the T-5:15 minute. The rocket experienced a leak at the tail service mast umbilical.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has terminated the Artemis II Space Launch System (SLS) rocket’s wet dress rehearsal, which is essentially a fueling test of a rocket. The space agency will now review data and conduct a second wet dress rehearsal, pushing the Artemis II mission launch window to March 2026.
NASA concluded the wet dress rehearsal after successfully loading cryogenic propellant into the SLS tanks, sending a team out to the launch pad to closeout Orion, and safely draining the rocket. The rehearsal countdown was terminated at the T-5:15 minute mark due to a liquid hydrogen leak at the interface of the tail service mast umbilical. This part of the rocket had experienced high concentrations of liquid hydrogen earlier in the countdown as well.
NASA completed a wet dress rehearsal for the Artemis II mission in the early morning hours on Feb. 3. To allow teams to review data and conduct a second wet dress rehearsal, NASA will now target March as the the earliest possible launch opportunity for the Artemis II mission.… pic.twitter.com/jSnCUPLQb6— NASA (@NASA) February 3, 2026
Citing the current termination of Artemis II, Jared Isaacman, NASA's Administrator, took on X, stating that the wet dress rehearsal of the space mission has been shifted to March, skipping February's launch window.
He said the space agency anticipates such challenges, so that's why it conducts tests like a wet dress rehearsal, before the actual launch day toachieve the highest probability of success. Isaacman stated that to NASA's astronauts, workforce, systems, and the general public is the space agency's top priority. He thanked NASA's workforce for their efforts.
With the conclusion of the wet dress rehearsal today, we are moving off the February launch window and targeting March for the earliest possible launch of Artemis II.— NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman (@NASAAdmin) February 3, 2026
With more than three years between SLS launches, we fully anticipated encountering challenges. That is precisely…
Before this, Artemis II had faced a delay in its launch due to expected near-freezing temperatures at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, the spacecraft’s launch site, on the initial date.
Artemis II Mission
The Artemis II space mission is a 10-day journey around the Moon, during which the crew members are sent into space aboard the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft. The space mission includes NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman (commander), Victor Glover (pilot), and Christina Koch (mission specialist), along with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen (mission specialist).
The Artemis II mission has several 5-day period launch windows spanning from February to April 2026. It is worth noting that the mission neither attempts a lunar landing nor enters the lunar orbit, as it will be the first crewed flight to travel beyond low Earth orbit (LEO) since Apollo 17 in 1972.
Jeff Radigan, the flight director of Artemis II, stated that the crew will travel more than 5,000 nautical miles (over 9,200 km) beyond the Moon before returning to Earth. He highlighted that it would be the longest flight anyone had flown into space before.
Artemis II Mission Sequence
|Timeframe
|Event
|Pre-launch
|Astronauts board Orion capsule atop the SLS rocket
|T+0 to T+2 minutes
|Solid rocket boosters lift off and detach after heavy lifting
|T+8 minutes
|Core stage separates; Orion's solar arrays deploy to charge batteries
|T+90 minutes
|ICPS fires to raise orbit; 25-hour systems check begins
|After systems check
|Orion separates from ICPS; performs Proximity Operations Demonstration
|T+23 hours
|Orion executes Translunar Injection (TLI) burn toward the Moon
|Next 4 days
|Orion travels 230,000+ miles; astronauts continue systems checks
After slingshotting past the Moon, the crew will begin their 4-day journey back to Earth, guided by the planet’s gravitational pull. Once the spacecraft enters Earth, the service module—carrying the spacecraft’s main propulsion system—will detach from the crew module. The four astronauts will then re-enter the planet’s atmosphere and descend by parachute to a splashdown site off the coast of California.
Artemis II Mission Objectives
- It will be the first crewed mission under NASA's Artemis programme.
- It aims to establish a long-term presence on the Moon.
- It will test systems and hardware for deep space missions.
- It will be a 10-day flight with a crew on board.
- It will do a lunar flyby and not land on its surface.
- It will study how space affects astronauts' bodies.
- It will collect tissue samples (organoids) from astronauts to study the impact of space travel.
The follow-up mission, Artemis III, will land humans on the lunar surface to explore the Moon’s South Pole.