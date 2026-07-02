ETV Bharat / technology

NASA Rolls Out More Moon Base Plans

comapniesWashington: NASA on Tuesday announced new uncrewed missions to aid in the future creation of a lunar surface base, a project beginning to take shape despite recent setbacks. Three US companies were awarded contracts for missions to deliver cargo including scientific instruments to the Moon, said NASA, which will pay nearly $600 million for the projects that supplement others announced in May.

The efforts are part of plans to use robotic vehicles to build infrastructure that future human explorers to the Moon could eventually make use of. The announcement comes as the US space agency's lunar ambitions have faced setbacks following the spectacular explosion this spring of the New Glenn rocket, which is built by tech billionaire Jeff Bezos's company Blue Origin.

Senior agency officials have acknowledged that the situation would likely cause lunar program delays, but voiced optimism Tuesday, also indicating there were alternatives to launch a lander carrying equipment developed by Blue Origin.

"We're working with Blue Origin very closely to understand their timelines to recovery and also looking at other options in case it doesn't meet our timeline," said Carlos Garcia-Galan, NASA program manager for the Moon base, during an event with journalists Tuesday.