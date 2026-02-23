ETV Bharat / technology

NASA Rolls Back Artemis II Rocket To Hanger To Fix Helium Issue Ahead of April Launch

NASA officials say that the space agency will be able to launch the Artemis II mission in April launch window. ( Image Credit: X/NASA )

Hyderabad: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is set to roll back the Artemis II mission’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft from the launch pad at Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. Depending on the weather, the rollback is scheduled on February 24, 2026, as the space agency discovered an interruption in the flow of helium to SLS’s upper stage, which the space agency says its engineers are actively investigating. The mission vehicles are set to return to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) for technicians to determine the root cause and carry out repairs.

NASA said on Saturday, February 21, 2026, the Artemis II mission managers acted swiftly and decided to remove recently installed platforms before the strong winds arrived along Florida's Space Coast. This move allowed the space agency’s ground teams to begin rollback preparations while discussions about the fault remained underway.

The space agency says the return of the Artemis II mission vehicles is required to find out the cause of the interruption in helium flow. NASA mentions that its teams are currently reviewing the precise timing for the approximately four-mile journey back to the VAB, a multi-hour operation that requires careful coordination.

Earlier, on Friday, February 20, 2026, the space agency said it was targeting the launch of the Artemis II mission on March 6, 2026. However, NASA officials now say by acting quickly and starting the rollback process without delay, the space agency will be able to launch the Artemis II mission in April’s launch window. But this depends on three things: findings of ongoing data reviews, the outcome of repair work, and how the schedule develops over the coming days and weeks.