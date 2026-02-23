NASA Rolls Back Artemis II Rocket To Hanger To Fix Helium Issue Ahead of April Launch
NASA plans to roll back its Artemis II SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft to the Vehicle Assembly Building to resolve a helium supply issue.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 10:48 AM IST
Hyderabad: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is set to roll back the Artemis II mission’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft from the launch pad at Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. Depending on the weather, the rollback is scheduled on February 24, 2026, as the space agency discovered an interruption in the flow of helium to SLS’s upper stage, which the space agency says its engineers are actively investigating. The mission vehicles are set to return to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) for technicians to determine the root cause and carry out repairs.
NASA said on Saturday, February 21, 2026, the Artemis II mission managers acted swiftly and decided to remove recently installed platforms before the strong winds arrived along Florida's Space Coast. This move allowed the space agency’s ground teams to begin rollback preparations while discussions about the fault remained underway.
As soon as Tuesday, Feb. 24, we will roll our Moon rocket for our Artemis II mission off the launch pad, weather pending. Engineers are continuing to prepare for the move after encountering an issue with the flow of helium to the rocket’s upper stage. Details:… pic.twitter.com/DPX6vjg0q5— NASA (@NASA) February 22, 2026
The space agency says the return of the Artemis II mission vehicles is required to find out the cause of the interruption in helium flow. NASA mentions that its teams are currently reviewing the precise timing for the approximately four-mile journey back to the VAB, a multi-hour operation that requires careful coordination.
Earlier, on Friday, February 20, 2026, the space agency said it was targeting the launch of the Artemis II mission on March 6, 2026. However, NASA officials now say by acting quickly and starting the rollback process without delay, the space agency will be able to launch the Artemis II mission in April’s launch window. But this depends on three things: findings of ongoing data reviews, the outcome of repair work, and how the schedule develops over the coming days and weeks.
NASA mentioned that the four crew members assigned to the Artemis II mission were released from quarantine on the evening of 21 February and have since returned to Houston. The agency has confirmed it will host a media briefing in the coming days to address the rollback and outline revised plans for the Artemis II crewed test flight around the Moon.
Artemis II Mission
The Artemis II is a 10-day space journey during which NASA will launch four astronauts into space. It includes NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen.
The Artemis II will be the first crewed flight to travel beyond low Earth orbit (LEO) since Apollo 17 in 1972. However, the Orion spacecraft will neither attempt a lunar landing nor enter lunar orbit. It will attempt a lunar flyby and follow a “free-return” trajectory.
This space mission will examine the rocket and spacecraft’s systems, becoming the basis for the future Artemis III mission, which will attempt to land humans on the lunar surface near the Moon's South Pole. In addition, the Artemis II mission will also help scientists understand how space travel affects the human body. They will study organoid tissue samples from the astronauts' blood, taken before and after the journey, to assess the biological impact of space travel.