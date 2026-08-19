ETV Bharat / technology

NASA Releases Images Of Crater Carved By A SpaceX Rocket That Slammed Into The Moon

Later, a South Korean satellite captured the first pictures of the crash site, showcasing a noticeably darker terrain where the rocket hit and carved out a crater, sending dust and rock everywhere. NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), which has been orbiting the moon since 2009, has now captured the fresh pictures, complementing the imagery shared by Korea Aerospace Research Institute's Danuri spacecraft.

This combo made with photos provided by NASA on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, taken by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, shows before, left, and after images of a fresh crater on the moon created by a collision with a SpaceX rocket. (NASA Goddard/Intuitive Machines)

Earlier this month, the upper stage of a discarded Falcon 9 rocket slammed into the Moon at around 8,700 kmph—about seven times the speed of sound—near Einstein Crater on the Moon's sunlit western limb. While no one could visually observe the event, telescope evidence confirmed the impact.

Hyderabad: A NASA spacecraft circling the Moon has provided the sharpest views yet of the crater carved on the lunar surface by a stray SpaceX rocket.

This combination of images provided by NASA and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute shows an area of the moon's surface before, left, Oct. 1, 2015, and after, right, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, a SpaceX rocket segment collided with the moon. (NASA, Korea Aerospace Research Institute via AP)

While Korea's Danuri had made multiple passes above the impact site, snapping photos from lunar orbit, NASA's LRO completes a lunar polar orbit every two hours, as the moon rotates beneath. This is why it took six days before the crash scene came into view. The LRO photographed the crater from 60 miles (96 kilometres) up, while zooming along at one mile per second. Flight controllers had to tilt the spacecraft so its cameras pointed toward the impact scene.

Based on these new pictures, scientists believe that the crater made by a stray Falcon 9 rocket part appears to be 60 feet (18 meters) across and less than 10 feet (3 meters) deep.

Collected between Aug. 11 and 12 by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, these images were taken from different viewing angles, bringing out different features. The pictures are arranged in the order they were taken, starting at the top left and moving toward the bottom right, with the lighting angle from the Sun gradually changing from one image to the next. Each image is enlarged two times and shows an area of the Moon about 1,000 feet wide (NASA Goddard/Intuitive Machines)

Dark and bright streaks are clearly visible emanating like butterfly wings from the crater. The darker area that fans around the crater in the upper-left image is rougher than the surroundings, as this surface material has been altered over a long time by solar wind, galactic cosmic rays, and micrometeorite impacts. The brighter rays and splotch above the crater in the lower-right image are fresher material that was excavated from deeper below the surface.

This SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was launched in January 2025, and successfully deployed Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost 1 lunar lander to the Moon under NASA’s CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) initiative. While the booster returned to Earth, solar activity and gravitational forces caused the upper stage to drift towards the Moon. Independent astronomers first identified the rocket's trajectory using publicly available data, and NASA later confirmed it has a 100 per cent chance of impacting the Moon.

NASA had called the impact harmless and explained that, although unplanned in this instance, disposing of upper stages on the lunar surface is a technically accepted and safe method and, in some cases, the only practical option for missions in low lunar orbit. It added that many operators choose controlled impacts because they provide predictable and trackable end-of-life outcomes.