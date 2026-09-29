ETV Bharat / technology

NASA Ramps Up Support To Get Boeing's Astronaut Capsule Flying After Butch And Suni Fiasco

FILE - This photo provided by NASA shows Boeing's Starliner spacecraft docked to the International Space Station on July 3, 2024, seen from a window on the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft docked to an adjacent port. ( Image Credit: NASA via AP )

Cape Canaveral: NASA is throwing extra support and money behind Boeing’s troubled astronaut capsule to get it fixed and flying again as soon as possible.

Boeing’s Starliner capsule had so many problems in 2024 that its two test pilots were stuck at the International Space Station for nearly a year. NASA later reclassified the botched mission as a crew-endangering “Type A mishap,” its most severe ranking.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman announced Monday that Boeing should be ready to launch a new and improved Starliner to the space station — with cargo but no crew — by December. Astronauts will not strap in until 2028 because of the need for further safety redesigns that will take months, if not years, to complete.

Manager Dana Weigel stressed that everyone must be confident that all of Starliner's problems have been resolved before putting astronauts back on board.

“Bottom line: We’re on the right path," said NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg, who will command the next Starliner flight.

Hoburg said Starliner's original test pilots — Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, now both retired — are “American heroes and I am deeply humbled to follow in their footsteps.”