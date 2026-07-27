ETV Bharat / technology

NASA Plans To Send AI-Powered Mission To Sample Saturn's Planetary Rings For The First Time

Hyderabad: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is planning to work on a new mission concept called PRAXIS (Planetary Rings Autonomous EXploration with In-situ Sampling), which is designed to directly collect and analyse particles from planetary rings for the first time in space exploration.

Despite the landmark discoveries made by NASA's Cassini mission, several fundamental questions about how planetary rings form, move and evolve remain unanswered.

Scientists say the only way to truly understand the microphysical behaviour of Saturn's rings is to sample them directly. Many features within the rings, such as self-gravity wakes, 'propellers', density waves and gap edges, still need to be studied at high resolution.

Saturn's rings are made up of particles ranging from tiny, micron-sized grains to boulders the size of houses, mostly made up of water ice that constantly clumps together and breaks apart. PRAXIS aims to deliver the first direct observations of ring particles measuring just millimetres to centimetres in size, a capability that Cassini did not have.

Why autonomy is essential?