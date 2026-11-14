ETV Bharat / technology

NASA Looks For New Astronauts: Who Can Apply And What It Takes

NASA announced its 2025 Astronaut Candidate Class on Sept. 22, 2025, at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. ( Image Credit: NASA/Helen Arase Vargas )

Hyderabad: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced that it is searching for the next generation of explorers to join its astronaut corps. In a press release published on November 7, 2026. the space agency says recruits will help send humans back to the Moon and, in time, on the first crewed mission to Mars.

Applicants must have a strong background in science, medicine or flying. They must also pass a tough health check and show they can lead, work in a team and communicate well.

Who can apply? Candidates can qualify in several ways. One route is a medical degree. NASA accepts a Doctor of Medicine, a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, a Physician Assistant degree, a Doctor of Nursing Practice, a Family Nurse Practitioner degree or a related medical qualification. Another route is through test pilot training. Applicants must have finished or be studying on a nationally recognised Test Pilot School Programme. The course must be completed by July 2027. If this is the only advanced technical qualification a candidate has, they must also hold a bachelor's degree in a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) subject. This includes engineering, biological science, physical science or computer science. How to apply? People who are interested can find out more about the application process and life as a NASA astronaut at go.nasa.gov/astro2026.