NASA Launches Athena, Its Most Powerful And Efficient Supercomputer

Hyderabad: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has introduced a new supercomputer, Athena. It is an advanced system designed to support a new generation of missions and research projects. The Athena is a petascale supercomputer, claimed to be NASA’s most powerful computer designed yet. It is part of the space agency’s High-End Computing Capability project, helping scientists and engineers tackle some of the most complex challenges in space, aeronautics, and science.

The new supercomputer is housed in the Modular Supercomputing Facility (MSF) at NASA’s Ames Research Centre. The space agency claims that Athena produces more computing power than any of NASA’s other systems. It is said to be faster and power-efficient than the previous supercomputers, Atiken and Pleiades.

Kevin Murphy, Chief Science Data Officer and High-End Computing Capability project lead, on this occasion said, “Exploration has always driven NASA to the edge of what’s computationally possible. Now with Athena, NASA will expand its efforts to provide tailored computing resources that meet the evolving needs of its missions.”

NASA’s Athena: Why does it matter?