NASA Will Let You Track Artemis II Moon Flyby Mission In Real Time: Here's How

Hyderabad: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has launched a dedicated online tracking tool called the Artemis Real-time Orbit Website (AROW). With the help of this tool, the public can follow the Artemis II space mission in real time as four astronauts journey around the Moon aboard the Orion spacecraft. The space mission will last up to 10 days, during which NASA will test how the spacecraft’s systems operate as designed with a crew aboard in the deep space environment. AROW is available on NASA’s website (nasa.gov/trackartemis) or via NASA’s mobile app.

What does AROW do?

The AROW enables anyone with an internet connection to track Orion's position, its distance from Earth and the Moon, and the overall mission duration throughout the 10-day flight. The tool visualises data collected by sensors aboard Orion, which is relayed to the Mission Control Centre at NASA's Johnson Space Centre in Houston.

AROW will provide continuous coverage using real-time data that begins approximately one minute after liftoff and continues through Orion's atmospheric re-entry into Earth's atmosphere at the end of the mission. Users can view Orion's position relative to the Earth and the Moon, follow its flight path, and explore key mission milestones. They can also view the landing sites on the lunar surface from the Apollo programme.