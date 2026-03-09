NASA Will Let You Track Artemis II Moon Flyby Mission In Real Time: Here's How
NASA launches AROW, a public tracking tool for its Artemis II crewed Moon mission, allowing anyone to follow the Orion spacecraft's journey in real time.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has launched a dedicated online tracking tool called the Artemis Real-time Orbit Website (AROW). With the help of this tool, the public can follow the Artemis II space mission in real time as four astronauts journey around the Moon aboard the Orion spacecraft. The space mission will last up to 10 days, during which NASA will test how the spacecraft’s systems operate as designed with a crew aboard in the deep space environment. AROW is available on NASA’s website (nasa.gov/trackartemis) or via NASA’s mobile app.
What does AROW do?
The AROW enables anyone with an internet connection to track Orion's position, its distance from Earth and the Moon, and the overall mission duration throughout the 10-day flight. The tool visualises data collected by sensors aboard Orion, which is relayed to the Mission Control Centre at NASA's Johnson Space Centre in Houston.
Follow the crew around the Moon during the Artemis II mission with AROW—the Artemis Real-Time Orbit Website—on web and mobile!— NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) March 6, 2026
Track Orion’s location, get mission stats, and even use AR on mobile to see where the crew is relative to your spot on Earth. https://t.co/tlH0b4ZvTB pic.twitter.com/50M2SfOjE4
AROW will provide continuous coverage using real-time data that begins approximately one minute after liftoff and continues through Orion's atmospheric re-entry into Earth's atmosphere at the end of the mission. Users can view Orion's position relative to the Earth and the Moon, follow its flight path, and explore key mission milestones. They can also view the landing sites on the lunar surface from the Apollo programme.
Augmented reality on mobile
The NASA app extends the experience further with an augmented reality tracker. After a brief calibration sequence, on-screen indicators will direct users to move their phone to locate Orion relative to their position on Earth. This feature becomes active approximately three hours into the mission, once the spacecraft separates from the rocket's upper stage.
Open data for enthusiasts and creatives
AROW will also provide state vectors, which are data that precisely describe the Orion spacecraft's location and its movement. Trajectory data, known as an ephemeris, will be available to download after launch, enabling enthusiasts to track the spacecraft using their own software or telescope, or to build physics models, animations, and visualisations.
Artemis II is NASA's first crewed mission within the broader Artemis programme and a critical milestone in the agency's ambition to establish a sustained human presence on the Moon. It is also intended to lay the groundwork for a future crewed mission to Mars.