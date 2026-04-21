NASA’s Hubble Telescope Marks 36 Years With Stunning New Image Of Star-Forming Trifid Nebula
NASA’s Hubble Telescope celebrates 36 years by releasing a breathtaking Trifid Nebula image revealing dramatic changes in a star-forming region 5,000 light-years away.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has released a striking new image of the Trifid Nebula to mark the 36th anniversary of the Hubble Space Telescope, which was launched on April 24. The new image offers a complex close-up of the star-forming region, located approximately 5,000 light-years away from Earth. It represents a significant update to an observation Hubble first made in 1997. This is not the first time that the telescope has captured images of the Trifid Nebula. Initially captured in 1997, nearly three decades later, NASA’s scientists have documented changes in the vibrant, star-forming nebula on human timescales, which is a rare opportunity in astronomy. Compared to the 1997 version of the Hubble telescope, it now features an upgraded camera, installed during Servicing Mission 4, which offers a wider field of view and greater sensitivity. This enables the telescope to capture far more detailed observations and measurements of outflows from young protostars.
The Cosmic Sea Lemon
Hubble’s view of the Trifid Nebula (also known as Messier 20 or M20) focuses on a rusty-coloured cloud of gas and dust that NASA scientists have mentioned to resemble a marine sea lemon or sea slug, which is called the "Cosmic Sea Lemon." One of the main highlights of the Trifid Nebula is the “horn” or Herbig-Haro 399, which is a jet of plasma periodically ejected by a young protostar embedded within the cloud. Tracking changes in these jets allows researchers to measure outflow speeds and gauge the energy being injected into surrounding regions by newly forming stars.
Welcome to Hubble's 36th birthday week! ✨🎂— Hubble (@NASAHubble) April 20, 2026
We're kicking things off with a new view of the cosmos, courtesy of the telescope-of-honor. Hubble captured brilliant details of the Trifid Nebula, a star-forming region about 5,000 light-years from Earth: https://t.co/MlESgL0Az9 pic.twitter.com/S2UXNrzfQ4
In the image, a second young star sits at the tip of a darker formation, with a faint green arc suggesting its circumstellar disc may be eroding under intense ultraviolet radiation from nearby massive stars, which is a sign that the star may be nearing the end of its formation.
A celestial body that keeps on changing
In the broader scene, the Trifid Nebula is shaped by powerful stellar winds from massive stars outside the image's field of view. These winds have created an enormous bubble over at least 300,000 years, compressing surrounding gas and dust to trigger successive waves of star formation. Dark ridges of material are expected to persist for millions of years as ultraviolet light gradually erodes the nebula.
Hubble Telescope’s legacy
Within 36 years of operation, Hubble has logged over 1.7 million observations and contributed to more than 23,000 peer-reviewed publications. Since 2022, its data has regularly been combined with observations from the James Webb Space Telescope to deepen scientific discovery.