ETV Bharat / technology

NASA’s Hubble Telescope Marks 36 Years With Stunning New Image Of Star-Forming Trifid Nebula

Hyderabad: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has released a striking new image of the Trifid Nebula to mark the 36th anniversary of the Hubble Space Telescope, which was launched on April 24. The new image offers a complex close-up of the star-forming region, located approximately 5,000 light-years away from Earth. It represents a significant update to an observation Hubble first made in 1997. This is not the first time that the telescope has captured images of the Trifid Nebula. Initially captured in 1997, nearly three decades later, NASA’s scientists have documented changes in the vibrant, star-forming nebula on human timescales, which is a rare opportunity in astronomy. Compared to the 1997 version of the Hubble telescope, it now features an upgraded camera, installed during Servicing Mission 4, which offers a wider field of view and greater sensitivity. This enables the telescope to capture far more detailed observations and measurements of outflows from young protostars.

The Cosmic Sea Lemon

Hubble’s view of the Trifid Nebula (also known as Messier 20 or M20) focuses on a rusty-coloured cloud of gas and dust that NASA scientists have mentioned to resemble a marine sea lemon or sea slug, which is called the "Cosmic Sea Lemon." One of the main highlights of the Trifid Nebula is the “horn” or Herbig-Haro 399, which is a jet of plasma periodically ejected by a young protostar embedded within the cloud. Tracking changes in these jets allows researchers to measure outflow speeds and gauge the energy being injected into surrounding regions by newly forming stars.