ETV Bharat / technology

NASA And ESA Astronauts To Spacewalk Outside The International Space Station Today: When And Where To Watch Live

Hyderabad: Two astronauts are scheduled to leave the International Space Station (ISS) for a spacewalk today, Tuesday, August 18, 2026. The crew consists of Anil Menon from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Sophie Adenot from the European Space Agency (ESA). They will go into the vacuum of space from the ISS to replace a key communications antenna fitted to the outside of the space station.

The spacewalk is expected to last approximately six-and-a-half-hours, marking the 97th American spacewalk in history. NASA's Anil Menon is the first astronaut of Malayali descent, with family roots tracing back to Ottapalam in Kerala's Palakkad district. Meanwhile, ESA's Sophie Adenot will become the first French woman ever to perform a spacewalk.

When and where to watch the spacewalk live?

The spacewalk can be watched live for free on NASA TV, available via NASA's official website. It will be live-streamed on NASA's official YouTube channel at 6:05 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) (8:35 AM EDT). The link to watch the live event is embedded below.