NASA And ESA Astronauts To Spacewalk Outside The International Space Station Today: When And Where To Watch Live
NASA astronaut Anil Menon and ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot will step outside the International Space Station today for a spacewalk.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 10:51 AM IST
Hyderabad: Two astronauts are scheduled to leave the International Space Station (ISS) for a spacewalk today, Tuesday, August 18, 2026. The crew consists of Anil Menon from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Sophie Adenot from the European Space Agency (ESA). They will go into the vacuum of space from the ISS to replace a key communications antenna fitted to the outside of the space station.
The spacewalk is expected to last approximately six-and-a-half-hours, marking the 97th American spacewalk in history. NASA's Anil Menon is the first astronaut of Malayali descent, with family roots tracing back to Ottapalam in Kerala's Palakkad district. Meanwhile, ESA's Sophie Adenot will become the first French woman ever to perform a spacewalk.
Tomorrow, two astronauts will be going on a spacewalk!— NASA (@NASA) August 17, 2026
Beginning at about 8:35am ET (1235 UTC), astronauts @Astro_Anil and @Soph_Astro will step outside the @Space_Station to replace a communications antenna. Tune in at 7am ET (1100 UTC): https://t.co/eAZp1LtgDB pic.twitter.com/Vw7Dm387PA
When and where to watch the spacewalk live?
The spacewalk can be watched live for free on NASA TV, available via NASA's official website. It will be live-streamed on NASA's official YouTube channel at 6:05 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) (8:35 AM EDT). The link to watch the live event is embedded below.
What is the objective of this spacewalk?
The main objective of this spacewalk is to replace the old Space-to-Ground Antenna (SGANT), a high-speed data and communications antenna, with a spare one on the orbital outpost's Z1 truss segment. The SGANT is a critical communication system that NASA uses to send data and enable high-speed communications between the crew on the ISS and mission control on the ground in Houston.
The two astronauts will disconnect the old antenna, replace it with the spare from an external stowage platform, and make the delicate electrical and data connections to activate the new antenna.
Live tomorrow: ESA astronaut @Soph_astro's first spacewalk, alongside NASA astronaut Anil Menon, to replace a crucial piece of equipment on the ISS.— European Space Agency (@esa) August 17, 2026
Watch from 12:00 BST / 13:00 CEST on ESA WebTV and YouTube.
🔗https://t.co/NQf3ZA92K1 pic.twitter.com/gU7D5PSQTj
Roles of the astronauts
NASA astronaut Anil Menon will ride the Canadarm2 robotic arm, while ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot will be tethered to the orbital outpost. From inside the space station, NASA astronauts Jessica Meir — the station commander — and Jack Hathaway — Flight engineer — will operate Canadarm2 and monitor the spacewalkers.