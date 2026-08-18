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NASA And ESA Astronauts To Spacewalk Outside The International Space Station Today: When And Where To Watch Live

NASA astronaut Anil Menon and ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot will step outside the International Space Station today for a spacewalk.

NASA And ESA Astronauts To Spacewalk Outside The International Space Station Today: When And Where To Watch Live
(Left to Right) NASA astronaut Anil Menon and ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot (Image Credit: NASA)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : August 18, 2026 at 10:51 AM IST

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Hyderabad: Two astronauts are scheduled to leave the International Space Station (ISS) for a spacewalk today, Tuesday, August 18, 2026. The crew consists of Anil Menon from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Sophie Adenot from the European Space Agency (ESA). They will go into the vacuum of space from the ISS to replace a key communications antenna fitted to the outside of the space station.

The spacewalk is expected to last approximately six-and-a-half-hours, marking the 97th American spacewalk in history. NASA's Anil Menon is the first astronaut of Malayali descent, with family roots tracing back to Ottapalam in Kerala's Palakkad district. Meanwhile, ESA's Sophie Adenot will become the first French woman ever to perform a spacewalk.

When and where to watch the spacewalk live?

The spacewalk can be watched live for free on NASA TV, available via NASA's official website. It will be live-streamed on NASA's official YouTube channel at 6:05 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) (8:35 AM EDT). The link to watch the live event is embedded below.

What is the objective of this spacewalk?

The main objective of this spacewalk is to replace the old Space-to-Ground Antenna (SGANT), a high-speed data and communications antenna, with a spare one on the orbital outpost's Z1 truss segment. The SGANT is a critical communication system that NASA uses to send data and enable high-speed communications between the crew on the ISS and mission control on the ground in Houston.

The two astronauts will disconnect the old antenna, replace it with the spare from an external stowage platform, and make the delicate electrical and data connections to activate the new antenna.

Roles of the astronauts

NASA astronaut Anil Menon will ride the Canadarm2 robotic arm, while ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot will be tethered to the orbital outpost. From inside the space station, NASA astronauts Jessica Meir — the station commander — and Jack Hathaway — Flight engineer — will operate Canadarm2 and monitor the spacewalkers.

Also Read: No Direct Images, But Scientists Say Telescope Evidence Confirms SpaceX Rocket Hit The Moon

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HOW TO WATCH NASA SPACEWALK 2026
NASA SPACEWALK 97
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NASA ESA SPACEWALK 2026

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