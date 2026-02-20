ETV Bharat / technology

NASA Conducts Second Rocket Fueling Test That Will Decide When Artemis Astronauts Head To The Moon

NASA's adminstrator Jared Issacman has promised to redesign the fuel connections between the rocket and pad before the next Artemis III launch. ( Image Credit: AP )

CAPE CANAVERAL: NASA took another crack at fueling its giant moon rocket Thursday after leaks halted the initial dress rehearsal and delayed the first lunar trip by astronauts in more than half a century. For the second time this month, launch teams pumped more than 700,000 gallons (2.6 million litres) of supercold fuel into the rocket atop its launch pad. They counted all the way down to the half-minute mark as planned, then turned back the clocks to run through the final 10 minutes again.

NASA completed the test late at night and said there was minimal hydrogen leakage, well within safety limits. It was the most critical and challenging part of the two-day practice countdown. Engineers were analysing the data, with the outcome determining whether a March launch is possible for the Artemis II moon mission with four astronauts. In a positive sign, the U.S.-Canadian crew prepared to enter a two-week quarantine period on Friday to provide what NASA called flexibility within the March launch window. Three of the astronauts joined the launch team on Thursday to monitor the progress.

During the rehearsal two weeks ago, dangerous amounts of supercold liquid hydrogen escaped from the connections between the pad and the 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket. Engineers replaced a pair of seals and a clogged filter in hopes of getting through the repeat test at Kennedy Space Centre. NASA said Thursday's results gave engineers confidence in the new seals.

The soonest the astronauts could soar is March 6. They will become the first people to fly to the moon — making a 10-day out-and-back trip with no stops — since Apollo 17 in 1972. They won't orbit or land.