NASA Astronauts Can Now Take Smartphones Into Space, Starting With Crew-12 And Artemis II Missions
NASA astronauts will be able to take photos and videos more freely, making their documentation more personal and spontaneous.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: NASA has announced that astronauts will soon be allowed to carry their personal smartphones into space. This change will begin with the Crew-12 and Artemis II missions. The agency’s administrator, Jared Issacman, confirmed the news on X, saying: “We are giving our crews the tools to capture special moments for their families and share inspiring images and video with the world.”
Why is this important?
Up until now, astronauts were not permitted to take personal smartphones into space. On the International Space Station (ISS), they have access to laptops and specialised equipment approved for spaceflight. These systems allow them to email, message, or video call, but everything is tightly controlled. Smartphones such as iPhones and Android devices were not cleared for use because of safety, interference, durability, and security concerns.
NASA astronauts will soon fly with the latest smartphones, beginning with Crew-12 and Artemis II. We are giving our crews the tools to capture special moments for their families and share inspiring images and video with the world. Just as important, we challenged long-standing…— NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman (@NASAAdmin) February 5, 2026
This meant astronauts could not casually communicate or take quick photos for their families. That is about to change. Issacman explained that NASA has sped up testing and approved modern devices (like smartphones) for space use, moving away from slow, traditional processes. He described this as a “small step in the right direction”.
What will change?
With the latest smartphones, astronauts will be able to take photos and videos more freely, making their documentation more personal and spontaneous. This could make upcoming missions such as the Crew-12 and Artemis II some of NASA’s most well-recorded space journeys. Astronauts might even share content on social media platforms from zero-gravity and may take wide-angle selfies inside the spacecraft.
A cultural shift
The decision shows NASA’s willingness to move away from rigid rules when they no longer make sense. It reflects a broader cultural shift towards flexibility and modernisation.
Crew-12 mission
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-12 mission is set to launch on February 11, 2026, at 6 AM ET (4:30 PM IST). The crew members will ride themselves in a Dragon spacecraft, aboard in space by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. The launch will occur from Pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
The Crew-12 mission includes NASA astronauts Jessica Meir (Commander), Jack Hathaway (Pilot), ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot (Mission Specialist), and Roscosmos Andrey Fedyaev (Mission Specialist).
This space mission will focus on human health studies and understand how astronauts’ bodies adapt to space’s low-gravity environment. The mission is expected to last approximately nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
Artemis II mission
The wet dress rehearsal of the Artemis II mission will take place in March 2026. It will be a 10-day space journey around the Moon. The crew members will be sent into space aboard the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft.
It includes NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman (commander), Victor Glover (pilot), and Christina Koch (mission specialist), along with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen (mission specialist).
The Artemis II mission is a critical test flight, which will send four astronauts around the Moon, marking the first time humans will travel beyond low-Earth orbit (LEO) since the Apollo 17 lunar mission in 1972.