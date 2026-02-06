ETV Bharat / technology

NASA Astronauts Can Now Take Smartphones Into Space, Starting With Crew-12 And Artemis II Missions

Hyderabad: NASA has announced that astronauts will soon be allowed to carry their personal smartphones into space. This change will begin with the Crew-12 and Artemis II missions. The agency’s administrator, Jared Issacman, confirmed the news on X, saying: “We are giving our crews the tools to capture special moments for their families and share inspiring images and video with the world.”

Why is this important?

Up until now, astronauts were not permitted to take personal smartphones into space. On the International Space Station (ISS), they have access to laptops and specialised equipment approved for spaceflight. These systems allow them to email, message, or video call, but everything is tightly controlled. Smartphones such as iPhones and Android devices were not cleared for use because of safety, interference, durability, and security concerns.

This meant astronauts could not casually communicate or take quick photos for their families. That is about to change. Issacman explained that NASA has sped up testing and approved modern devices (like smartphones) for space use, moving away from slow, traditional processes. He described this as a “small step in the right direction”.

What will change?

With the latest smartphones, astronauts will be able to take photos and videos more freely, making their documentation more personal and spontaneous. This could make upcoming missions such as the Crew-12 and Artemis II some of NASA’s most well-recorded space journeys. Astronauts might even share content on social media platforms from zero-gravity and may take wide-angle selfies inside the spacecraft.

A cultural shift