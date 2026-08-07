ETV Bharat / technology

NASA Astronauts Anil Menon, Jessica Meir Undertake Spacewalk To Upgrade Space Station

Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon conducts his first spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Aug. 6, 2026 ( @NASA/YT via PTI Photo )

Washington: NASA astronauts Anil Menon and Jessica Meir on Friday concluded their spacewalk outside the International Space Station to assemble the modification kit for its power channel that would allow addition of solar arrays.

The spacewalk – 281st in support of the space station – sixth for Meir and first for Menon began at 8:33 am EDT (6:03 pm IST) on Thursday and concluded at 3:00 pm EDT (12:30 am IST Friday). Menon and Meir exited the Quest airlock and carried out structural upgrades on the exterior of the orbital laboratory during the six-hour, 27-minute spacewalk.

Their primary objective centred on installing mounting hardware on the station’s 3B power channel, located on the Starboard 6 truss segment.

“This work will enable the future installation of roll-out solar arrays, called IROSA, to provide additional power for the orbiting laboratory, supporting critical systems and the safe, controlled deorbit of the space station,” NASA said in a statement.

Since 2021, astronauts on prior spacewalks have deployed six of the International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array (IROSA) assemblies, leaving now just two awaiting delivery to the station later this year. Menon was positioned on an articulating portable foot restraint atop a worksite interface, providing a stable angle to work from the truss.