Kerala Literature Festival Hosts Retired NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams For Series Of Space-Themed Talks
Retired NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is participating in Kerala Literature Festival 2026, delivering talks on space, leadership, and exploration.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
Kozhikode: Retired NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is participating in the ninth edition of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) today, January 22, 2026. Organised by DC Books, the festival is being held in Kozhikode, Kerala, and will run until January 25, 2026.
Williams, who recently retired from her astronaut duties, is scheduled to take part in various events throughout the festival, including the inaugural ceremony on Thursday at 6:00 PM, where she will appear alongside Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Other speakers at the inaugural event include Kerala Tourism Minister P A Muhammad Riyas, Tamil Nadu Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Kozhikode Mayor O Sadashivan, poet K Satchidanandan, actress Bhavana, actor Prakash Raj, Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson of The Hindu Group, bureaucrat Divya S Iyer, German Consul General Achim Burkart, Dr Marla Stukenberg of the Goethe Institute, Dr Sayed Ibrahim and A Pradeepkumar.
Following the inaugural session, Williams will speak at a session titled “Dreams Reach Orbit: Meet the Astronaut Who Touched the Sky”, moderated by Preeti Choudhry.
On Friday morning (January 23), she will take part in an interaction under the Children’s KLF titled “Once Upon a Time in Space”, moderated by actress Rima Kallingal.
On January 25 morning, Williams will participate in a conversation titled “Astronaut’s Odyssey”, moderated by Barkha Dutt. In the evening, she will attend another session titled “When Earth Can’t Keep You Down”, moderated by writer Manu S Pillai.
Sunita Williams' 27-year career at NASA
Williams, 60, who has spent a total of 608 days in space, the second most of any NASA astronaut, is expected to reflect on her journeys beyond Earth and speak about science, exploration, leadership, resilience, and the enduring power of human curiosity.
A former Navy Captain, William's career at NASA spans 27 years, during which she flew to the International Space Station (ISS) three times. She also carried out nine spacewalks, spending 62 hours and six minutes outside the station, the most by a woman and the fourth-highest overall.
Sunita Williams first flew to space aboard shuttle Discovery in 2006 for Expeditions 14/15, completing a then-record four spacewalks. In 2012, she embarked on a 127-day mission with Expedition 32/33, during which she served as space station commander and conducted three spacewalks to perform critical repairs and maintenance.
In June 2024, Sunita Williams launched aboard the Starliner spacecraft for NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test alongside Barry Wilmore. The mission expanded after the spacecraft was deemed unfit for the return flight. As a result, the two astronauts joined Expeditions 71/72, with Williams taking command of the space station during Expedition 72. She conducted two spacewalks before returning to Earth in March 2025 on the SpaceX Crew-9 mission.
NASA announced her retirement from the US space agency earlier this week, confirming that her retirement came into effect on December 27, 2025.