Kerala Literature Festival Hosts Retired NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams For Series Of Space-Themed Talks

Kozhikode: Retired NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is participating in the ninth edition of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) today, January 22, 2026. Organised by DC Books, the festival is being held in Kozhikode, Kerala, and will run until January 25, 2026.

Williams, who recently retired from her astronaut duties, is scheduled to take part in various events throughout the festival, including the inaugural ceremony on Thursday at 6:00 PM, where she will appear alongside Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Other speakers at the inaugural event include Kerala Tourism Minister P A Muhammad Riyas, Tamil Nadu Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Kozhikode Mayor O Sadashivan, poet K Satchidanandan, actress Bhavana, actor Prakash Raj, Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson of The Hindu Group, bureaucrat Divya S Iyer, German Consul General Achim Burkart, Dr Marla Stukenberg of the Goethe Institute, Dr Sayed Ibrahim and A Pradeepkumar.

Following the inaugural session, Williams will speak at a session titled “Dreams Reach Orbit: Meet the Astronaut Who Touched the Sky”, moderated by Preeti Choudhry.

On Friday morning (January 23), she will take part in an interaction under the Children’s KLF titled “Once Upon a Time in Space”, moderated by actress Rima Kallingal.

On January 25 morning, Williams will participate in a conversation titled “Astronaut’s Odyssey”, moderated by Barkha Dutt. In the evening, she will attend another session titled “When Earth Can’t Keep You Down”, moderated by writer Manu S Pillai.