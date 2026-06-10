NASA Astronaut Films Aurora Time-Lapse From Space: Watch The Lights 'Dance And Snake'
As opposed to the previous aurora I’ve seen, this one danced and snaked its way directly below us, NASA astronaut Jessica Meir said.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 9:56 AM IST
Hyderabad: NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, stationed at the International Space Station, shared a time-lapse video of the Southern Lights, which appeared to have been dancing like a snake. The video was recorded from the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, during the astronaut's ascent to the ISS, capturing the Aurora Australis over Antarctica's sky.
Sharing the clip of the spectacle on social media, she said, "As opposed to the previous aurora I’ve seen, this one danced and snaked its way directly below us, putting on quite a show. I am in awe of this ethereal and emotionally evocative phenomenon."
A timelapse view from our @SpaceX Dragon of the spectacular southern aurora seen in yesterday’s post, a result of a recent solar event. As opposed to the previous aurora I’ve seen, this one danced and snaked its way directly below us, putting on quite a show. I am in awe of this… pic.twitter.com/ReztjH3x9H— Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) June 7, 2026
The astronaut added that the Southern Lights were the result of a recent solar event. Notably, auroras happen when charged particles from the Sun, carried by solar winds, hit gases in Earth’s upper atmosphere. Earth’s magnetic field guides these particles toward the poles, where they collide with oxygen and nitrogen, creating colourful, moving bands of light. The Aurora Australis (Southern Lights) occurs as often as the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights), but because it appears mainly over Antarctica, where few people live, it is rarely observed or photographed from Earth.
In another post, Meir shared some stills of the lights, seemingly taken from the International Space Station, and said, "There is a lot going on right now at the International Space Station, but fortunately, we are all safe."
There is a lot going on right now on the @Space_Station, but fortunately we are all safe and witnessed a spectacular southern aurora show yesterday thanks to a recent solar event. pic.twitter.com/25XaoMw2Rk— Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) June 6, 2026
The astronaut is believed to be talking about the recent air leak concerns on the station, which briefly prompted astronauts onboard to take shelter in a docked SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, using it as a lifeboat. The leak centred around the transfer tunnel, known as the Prk, located in the Zvezda service module—the Russian segment of the station. Cracks in the area have been monitored since 2019, but the recent cargo operations involving the Progress 95 spacecraft revealed an increase in the leak rate to two pounds per day, prompting Roscosmos to investigate further.
|Read In Detail: Air Leak Concerns On Space Station Briefly Prompt Astronauts To Take Shelter In 'Lifeboat'
In response to the increased leak rate, NASA ordered the four members of SpaceX Crew-12 and NASA astronaut Chris Williams, who arrived via Soyuz MS-28, to enter the Dragon capsule as a "safe haven". Later on the same day, Roscosmos decided to pause the planned structural repair work and conducted additional measurements and assessments, which included inspections of suspected leak locations and reviews of areas where sealant had previously been applied.
They had identified two potential air leak sites during the pressurisation of the PrK transfer chamber. The first leak was sealed using a two-component sealant called 'Germetall-1,' while preparations for sealing the second site were underway. NASA expressed support for the decision to delay the repair work, emphasising safety. Following the reassessment, the crew resumed normal operations aboard the ISS.