ETV Bharat / technology

NASA Astronaut Films Aurora Time-Lapse From Space: Watch The Lights 'Dance And Snake'

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir shared images and videos of Aurora Australis from space ( Image Credits: X/Astro_Jessica )

Hyderabad: NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, stationed at the International Space Station, shared a time-lapse video of the Southern Lights, which appeared to have been dancing like a snake. The video was recorded from the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, during the astronaut's ascent to the ISS, capturing the Aurora Australis over Antarctica's sky. Sharing the clip of the spectacle on social media, she said, "As opposed to the previous aurora I’ve seen, this one danced and snaked its way directly below us, putting on quite a show. I am in awe of this ethereal and emotionally evocative phenomenon." The astronaut added that the Southern Lights were the result of a recent solar event. Notably, auroras happen when charged particles from the Sun, carried by solar winds, hit gases in Earth’s upper atmosphere. Earth’s magnetic field guides these particles toward the poles, where they collide with oxygen and nitrogen, creating colourful, moving bands of light. The Aurora Australis (Southern Lights) occurs as often as the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights), but because it appears mainly over Antarctica, where few people live, it is rarely observed or photographed from Earth.