NASA Scientists Discover An Unusual Asteroid Was Actually A Hidden Comet
NASA scientists reveal a supposed asteroid is actually a hidden comet, after unusual motion led researchers to spot a faint cometary tail.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST
Hyderabad: Scientists at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Jet Propulsion Laboratory have solved a cosmic mystery, confirming that a mysterious near-Earth object once thought to be an asteroid is in fact a comet, after it unexpectedly failed to appear where astronomers expected during a close pass by Earth.
The object, previously known as asteroid 1998 SH2, passed within 2 million miles of Earth on August 28, 2025, during its four-and-a-half-year journey around the Sun. Researchers had planned to observe it using the Deep Space Network's planetary radar system, calculating its expected position based on past orbital data. But when the object failed to show up where predicted, scientists realised something unusual was affecting its movement.
Deep space doppelgangers: a NASA study finds that an unusual asteroid is actually a comet ☄https://t.co/GFYcXAX3rV pic.twitter.com/ROqkcwTrxE— NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) July 16, 2026
Why made this asteroid different?
By carefully measuring the object's position in the sky, researchers discovered that its motion did not match the behaviour of a typical asteroid. Study lead Davide Farnocchia, a navigation engineer at NASA's Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies, explained that the unusual shifts in its path suggested the object might actually be a comet quietly releasing gas into space.
This happens when sunlight heats a mix of ice and rock inside the object, turning the ice into gas. Normally, this creates a bright, visible tail, the hallmark of a comet. But when the amount of gas released is very small, the tail can be too faint for most telescopes to detect.
To confirm their theory, scientists turned to some of the world's most powerful telescopes, including the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope in Hawaii, the European Southern Observatory's Danish Telescope in Chile, and the Very Large Telescope in Chile. These observatories captured a faint but clear tail trailing the object, proving it was indeed a comet. It has since been given a new name, P/1998 SH2.
Why tracking near-Earth objects matters?
Researchers say the discovery highlights the importance of closely tracking near-Earth objects, as unusual movement patterns can help scientists tell comets apart from asteroids, understand how their orbits change over time, and better assess potential risks to Earth.
Near-Earth Object (NEO) Surveyor Mission
NASA's upcoming Near-Earth Object (NEO) Surveyor mission, the first space telescope, specifically designed for planetary defence, aims to detect asteroids and comets, which could be a potential hazard to Earth. It also includes dark asteroids and comets that reflect very little light.