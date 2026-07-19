ETV Bharat / technology

NASA Scientists Discover An Unusual Asteroid Was Actually A Hidden Comet

This artist’s concept depicts a near-Earth asteroid with an elongated orbit. A few objects such as these can exhibit significant perturbations in their motion around the Sun and, like the asteroid 1998 SH2, could turn out to be regular comets with a weak tail and coma (the gas and dust around a comet’s nucleus). ( Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech )

Hyderabad: Scientists at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Jet Propulsion Laboratory have solved a cosmic mystery, confirming that a mysterious near-Earth object once thought to be an asteroid is in fact a comet, after it unexpectedly failed to appear where astronomers expected during a close pass by Earth.

The object, previously known as asteroid 1998 SH2, passed within 2 million miles of Earth on August 28, 2025, during its four-and-a-half-year journey around the Sun. Researchers had planned to observe it using the Deep Space Network's planetary radar system, calculating its expected position based on past orbital data. But when the object failed to show up where predicted, scientists realised something unusual was affecting its movement.

Why made this asteroid different?

By carefully measuring the object's position in the sky, researchers discovered that its motion did not match the behaviour of a typical asteroid. Study lead Davide Farnocchia, a navigation engineer at NASA's Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies, explained that the unusual shifts in its path suggested the object might actually be a comet quietly releasing gas into space.