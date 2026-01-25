ETV Bharat / technology

Namma Bengaluru Challenge '26: Catalysing Climate Innovation In India's Fastest-Growing City

Bengaluru: Bengaluru has lost 93 per cent of its lakes and green cover to urban expansion, while construction has grown by over 1,000 per cent in the last two decades. This resulted in worsening water shortages, rising heat, polluted air, and fragile waste systems, thereby badly impacting vulnerable communities of the city.

The Namma Bengaluru Challenge ’26 (NBC ’26) bridges this gap by moving climate challenges and innovative solutions out of labs and into neighbourhoods, supported by government, industry, and investors working together. By connecting startups, government, and industry, NBC moves ideas from pilots to real-world impact.

In a major push to future-proof India’s fastest-growing city against climate stress, UnboxingBLR, in partnership with Social Alpha and WTFund and supported by the Government of Karnataka and the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), announced the five winning startups of NBC ’26. Each startup received Rs 25 lakh to deploy their innovations across Bengaluru in a programme held on Saturday (January 24).

“NBC ’26 has proved that when entrepreneurs, government, and industry come together, we can move from pilots to real solutions that change how the city is built, powered, and sustained,” said Prashanth Prakash, Chairman and Co-founder, UnboxingBLR.

Turning Bengaluru into a living lab

NBC ’26 is transforming Bengaluru into a sandbox for climate innovation, testing ideas that can be piloted on real streets, buildings, and communities before scaling up citywide. The challenge received nearly 600 applications from across India, with the selected five startups addressing critical environmental challenges across construction, water, and waste—key pillars of Bengaluru’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan (BCAP).

NBC ’26 Winners

Carbon Craft Design in the Sustainable Construction Category

Carbon Craft Design, founded by Tejas Sidnal, is reinventing building materials using low-carbon blocks and panels made from industrial waste and recovered carbon. These products can replace conventional bricks, tiles, and facades, cutting emissions at Bengaluru’s largest source: construction.

SatiQ Concrete Manufacturer in the Low-Carbon Concrete Category

SatiQ Concrete Manufacturer, founded by Shantanu Bhattacherjee and Smrati Jain, develops next-generation cement binders that dramatically reduce the carbon footprint of concrete. By working directly with ready-mix plants, precast manufacturers, and builders, SatiQ is helping decarbonise the backbone of India’s urban growth.

Tellus Habitat in the Water & Sanitation category

Tellus Habitat’s R3H2O system treats sewage locally using advanced biofilters, making wastewater reusable for gardening, flushing, and cleaning. This reduces dependence on freshwater while easing pressure on Bengaluru’s overburdened sewage network. Founders: Dr Seema Sukhani, Naveen Janardhana

