Namma Bengaluru Challenge '26: Catalysing Climate Innovation In India's Fastest-Growing City
Namma Bengaluru Challenge ’26 supports startups developing climate solutions to combat environmental challenges, restoring lakes, reducing pollution, and promoting sustainable urban growth in Bengaluru.
By Anubha Jain
Published : January 25, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
Bengaluru: Bengaluru has lost 93 per cent of its lakes and green cover to urban expansion, while construction has grown by over 1,000 per cent in the last two decades. This resulted in worsening water shortages, rising heat, polluted air, and fragile waste systems, thereby badly impacting vulnerable communities of the city.
The Namma Bengaluru Challenge ’26 (NBC ’26) bridges this gap by moving climate challenges and innovative solutions out of labs and into neighbourhoods, supported by government, industry, and investors working together. By connecting startups, government, and industry, NBC moves ideas from pilots to real-world impact.
In a major push to future-proof India’s fastest-growing city against climate stress, UnboxingBLR, in partnership with Social Alpha and WTFund and supported by the Government of Karnataka and the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), announced the five winning startups of NBC ’26. Each startup received Rs 25 lakh to deploy their innovations across Bengaluru in a programme held on Saturday (January 24).
“NBC ’26 has proved that when entrepreneurs, government, and industry come together, we can move from pilots to real solutions that change how the city is built, powered, and sustained,” said Prashanth Prakash, Chairman and Co-founder, UnboxingBLR.
Turning Bengaluru into a living lab
NBC ’26 is transforming Bengaluru into a sandbox for climate innovation, testing ideas that can be piloted on real streets, buildings, and communities before scaling up citywide. The challenge received nearly 600 applications from across India, with the selected five startups addressing critical environmental challenges across construction, water, and waste—key pillars of Bengaluru’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan (BCAP).
NBC ’26 Winners
- Carbon Craft Design in the Sustainable Construction Category
Carbon Craft Design, founded by Tejas Sidnal, is reinventing building materials using low-carbon blocks and panels made from industrial waste and recovered carbon. These products can replace conventional bricks, tiles, and facades, cutting emissions at Bengaluru’s largest source: construction.
- SatiQ Concrete Manufacturer in the Low-Carbon Concrete Category
SatiQ Concrete Manufacturer, founded by Shantanu Bhattacherjee and Smrati Jain, develops next-generation cement binders that dramatically reduce the carbon footprint of concrete. By working directly with ready-mix plants, precast manufacturers, and builders, SatiQ is helping decarbonise the backbone of India’s urban growth.
- Tellus Habitat in the Water & Sanitation category
Tellus Habitat’s R3H2O system treats sewage locally using advanced biofilters, making wastewater reusable for gardening, flushing, and cleaning. This reduces dependence on freshwater while easing pressure on Bengaluru’s overburdened sewage network. Founders: Dr Seema Sukhani, Naveen Janardhana
- Go Do Good in the Plastic-Free Packaging Category
Go Do Good has created 100% plant-based coatings and inks that replace plastic layers in food packaging. Their technology keeps food safe and fresh—without adding to the mountains of plastic waste choking Bengaluru’s landfills. Founders: Khushboo Gandhi, Chanakya Medh, Ronak Gandhi
- Sunbird Straws in the Circular Biomaterials category
Sunbird Straws makes fully compostable straws from fallen coconut leaves—strong for hours of use, yet completely biodegradable. The model also creates income for rural women, linking climate action with livelihoods. Founders: Chirag M G, Saji Varghese.
Building a collaborative ecosystem
Manoj Kumar, Founder, Social Alpha, said that such a diverse group of innovators selected for the Challenge, with solutions ranging from sustainable construction materials to effluent treatment and circular materials, reflects the growing understanding that impactful climate-tech solutions must match the complexity of urban challenges.
“The pilots from this challenge will help de-risk technologies, enable scaling, and accelerate real-world impact in Bengaluru and beyond,” he said.
Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Group, said the pilots will generate exactly the kind of data cities need to scale what works and move faster on climate action.
Hari Marar, MD & CEO, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), expressed similar views, saying that urban climate challenges require practical, scalable solutions built on collaboration. “The Namma Bengaluru Challenge helps turn ideas into real-world impact. At BIAL, we are committed to supporting evidence-based solutions that create lasting environmental benefits for the city,” he said.
Addressing gaps in Bengaluru’s climate action
When asked about the missing link in Bengaluru’s climate response, Malini Goyal, co-founder & CEO of UnboxingBLR, highlighted some challenges, including stakeholder collaboration – bringing diverse city stakeholders together – and startup viability – climate-focused startups often aren’t immediately profitable yet require early-stage capital.
Goya said that India faces urgent climate challenges, from water scarcity and waste management to construction and air quality, and Bengaluru is no exception. “Solving these issues requires a strong ecosystem where stakeholders collaborate, align, and act together to create meaningful impact,” she said, adding that scaling pilots is tough.
She outlined three critical solutions, including addressing real city problems, supporting startups in finding the right pilots and stakeholders, the bridge NBC ’26 provides and guidance at early-stage success.
Spotlight on innovation: Carbon craft design
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Tejas Sidnal, founder and CEO of Carbon Craft Design, shared insights on his climate solution. Here are the excerpts.
ETV Bharat (ETB): How does your solution address gaps that existing government or private efforts haven’t?
Tejas Sidnal (TS): Cement is the second most consumed material on Earth after water. Bengaluru generates enormous construction and demolition (C&D) waste, much of which ends up in landfills. Our solution repurposes C&D waste and other byproducts into eco-friendly materials, reducing landfill pressure, lowering demand for virgin materials, and creating a sustainable construction ecosystem.
ETB: When can citizens expect to see real impact, and what measurable change is expected in 6–12 months?
TS: The impact starts today. Builders and architects can replace conventional wall cladding or bricks with our products and immediately see a difference. Over the next 6–12 months, Bengaluru can expect measurable outcomes like reduced landfill waste, increased adoption of eco-friendly building materials, and a visible shift toward sustainable construction practices.
ETB: What regulatory or infrastructure challenges do you anticipate?
TS: We seek support on regulations for systematic collection and segregation of C&D waste and designated aggregation points. A formalised system will allow us to procure, process, and utilise materials more efficiently, improving environmental and operational outcomes.
ETB: How will the grant and seed funding be used?
TS: The funding will help demonstrate the solution at scale, and people need to see it in action to build confidence. This requires a top-down approach where large and influential players adopt the solution first, encouraging wider acceptance across the ecosystem. The technology is already proven—zero cement, zero firing, zero clay—and deployable today. We are working with industry leaders, and several projects will go live within months with immediate tangible results.
ETB: Is your model transferable to other Indian cities?
TS: Yes. The project is operational in Bengaluru and can expand to South India and Mumbai. The model is repeatable, adaptable, and scalable nationally—and even globally—with the right partnerships and regulatory support.
UnboxingBLR drives initiatives including ‘Namma Bengaluru Challenge – Supporting startups and changemakers tackling urban challenges’, ‘BLR Hubba – A city-wide festival celebrating art and culture’, ‘We Are City Data Report – Annual snapshot of citizen experiences in Bengaluru’ and ‘Code to Culture Podcast – Exploring the city and its people.’
These initiatives highlight citizen-led innovation while showcasing Bengaluru’s cultural vibrancy in action.
As Bengaluru continues to grapple with environmental challenges, initiatives like NBC ’26 provide a model for cities across India and beyond—proving that with the right ecosystem, bold ideas can lead to tangible, scalable change.
Also Read