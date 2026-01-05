No More Getting Out Of Bed On Chilly Nights, A Bihar Student Has Built A Device To Turn Off Your Fan
The device, named Robo, installs directly near or inside a home's existing switchboard and functions on the Internet of Things (IoT) principle.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
Nalanda: A student from Nalanda has created a smart home automation device that promises to make daily household chores easier. Anil Alok, a computer science student at IIIT Ranchi and resident of Ward 33, Mahalpar, Bihar Sharif, has developed the device, which he calls 'Smart Brain'.
The innovation was inspired by a simple problem that most of us face - getting out of bed to switch off lights or fans during cold winter mornings. "My laziness gave me the idea. I realised I could use coding and technology to solve this everyday problem," Anil said.
The device is named Robo and can be installed near or inside the existing home switchboards. It operates on the Internet of Things (IoT), just like Alexa and Siri. Users can give voice commands like, "Hey Robo, turn off the fan". A microphone picks up the command, and a microcontroller sends a signal to switch the fan off instantly.
Equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, Robo allows the owners to control the device remotely. Even if a light or geyser is left on while away from the city, it can be turned off via a smartphone from anywhere. The device also monitors electricity consumption, which helps reduce energy wastage.
Anil shares that developing the prototype was challenging. He faced coding errors, wiring mishaps, and short circuits that damaged components. "After spending around Rs 5,000–6,000 and multiple updates, the device is now stable. It uses 5-volt microcontrollers to control 220-volt appliances," he explained.
For his innovation, Anil received the first prize at the 'Youth Innovation Challenge, Design for India' (Jharkhand chapter), organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.
Unlike many engineering students aiming for jobs at top tech companies, Anil wants to start his own startup and create employment opportunities for others. His goal is to make the device affordable for middle-class and lower-middle-class families in Bihar, so everyone can have a "smart home."
He is now working to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into Robo. In the future, it could automatically adjust appliances based on habits and weather, for instance, turning on the geyser before the user arrives home on a cold day.
Anil, the youngest of four siblings, has consistently excelled academically. He scored 94% in his matric exams and 80% in CBSE Class 12. He defeated 57 participants from different institutions across India to win the award for Robo, which makes him an inspiration for young innovators across Bihar.
