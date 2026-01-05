ETV Bharat / technology

No More Getting Out Of Bed On Chilly Nights, A Bihar Student Has Built A Device To Turn Off Your Fan

Nalanda: A student from Nalanda has created a smart home automation device that promises to make daily household chores easier. Anil Alok, a computer science student at IIIT Ranchi and resident of Ward 33, Mahalpar, Bihar Sharif, has developed the device, which he calls 'Smart Brain'.

The innovation was inspired by a simple problem that most of us face - getting out of bed to switch off lights or fans during cold winter mornings. "My laziness gave me the idea. I realised I could use coding and technology to solve this everyday problem," Anil said.

The device is named Robo and can be installed near or inside the existing home switchboards. It operates on the Internet of Things (IoT), just like Alexa and Siri. Users can give voice commands like, "Hey Robo, turn off the fan". A microphone picks up the command, and a microcontroller sends a signal to switch the fan off instantly.

Equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, Robo allows the owners to control the device remotely. Even if a light or geyser is left on while away from the city, it can be turned off via a smartphone from anywhere. The device also monitors electricity consumption, which helps reduce energy wastage.