ETV Bharat / technology

Nail Polish That Turns Fingernails Into Touchscreen Stylus Could Be On The Way

Hyderabad: Researchers at Centenary College of Louisiana, United States (US) have created a prototype nail polish that makes long fingernails compatible with capacitive touchscreens, potentially solving one of the more persistent frustrations of modern smartphone use.

Manasi Desai, a chemistry undergraduate student at the college, who had an interest in cosmetic chemistry, brought the problem to her research supervisor Joshua Lawrence, an organometallic chemist at Centenary College. The pair identified the issue after observing difficulty firsthand, which included a phlebotomist struggling to operate a device during a bloodwork appointment.

Testing hundreds of possible combinations, the team finally found a small handful of additives that created a clear, electrically conductive nail polish (painted on the squares shown here). (Image Credit: American Chemical Society/Manasi Desai)

The team from Centenary College of Louisiana presented their findings at ACS Spring 2026, the American Chemical Society's spring meeting, which runs from 22 to 26 March and features nearly 11,000 presentations across a range of scientific disciplines.

Why Long Nails and Touchscreens Don't Work Together

Most modern smartphones and tablets use capacitive touchscreens that function by maintaining a small electric field across the display surface. When a conductive material — such as a fingertip, which disrupts that field comes in contact, the device registers a change in capacitance and interprets it as a touch. However, fingernails are non-conductive. Tapping a screen with a long nail produces no capacitance change, meaning the device simply does not respond. Users are typically forced to angle their fingers awkwardly to make contact with the pad of the finger rather than the nail tip.