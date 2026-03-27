Nail Polish That Turns Fingernails Into Touchscreen Stylus Could Be On The Way
Researchers at Centenary College of Louisiana have developed a clear, conductive nail polish that could allow people with long fingernails to use touchscreen devices.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Researchers at Centenary College of Louisiana, United States (US) have created a prototype nail polish that makes long fingernails compatible with capacitive touchscreens, potentially solving one of the more persistent frustrations of modern smartphone use.
Manasi Desai, a chemistry undergraduate student at the college, who had an interest in cosmetic chemistry, brought the problem to her research supervisor Joshua Lawrence, an organometallic chemist at Centenary College. The pair identified the issue after observing difficulty firsthand, which included a phlebotomist struggling to operate a device during a bloodwork appointment.
The team from Centenary College of Louisiana presented their findings at ACS Spring 2026, the American Chemical Society's spring meeting, which runs from 22 to 26 March and features nearly 11,000 presentations across a range of scientific disciplines.
Why Long Nails and Touchscreens Don't Work Together
Most modern smartphones and tablets use capacitive touchscreens that function by maintaining a small electric field across the display surface. When a conductive material — such as a fingertip, which disrupts that field comes in contact, the device registers a change in capacitance and interprets it as a touch. However, fingernails are non-conductive. Tapping a screen with a long nail produces no capacitance change, meaning the device simply does not respond. Users are typically forced to angle their fingers awkwardly to make contact with the pad of the finger rather than the nail tip.
What does the research show?
Desai, along with her research supervisor Lawrence, made many attempts to address the problem. They included electrically conductive carbon nanotubes or metallic particles in nail polish. Although these materials are conductive, but carry inhalation hazards for manufacturers and produce deep black or metallic finishes, significantly limiting the available shade range. The duo then set out to develop a nail polish that was both clear and non-toxic to wearers and manufacturers alike.
Desai and Lawrence worked through 13 commercially available clear-coat polishes and more than 50 different additives. Desia tested hundreds of possible combinations before identifying a small number that produced a clear, electrically conductive topcoat.
The desired molecules were forms of taurine — an organic compound widely sold as a dietary supplement — and ethanolamine, another simple organic molecule. Both offered the conductivity needed to interact with capacitive screens without compromising the transparency of the polish.
Desai explained that, “Our final, clear polish could be put over any manicure or even bare nails, which could help people with calluses on their fingertips, too. So, it has both a cosmetic and lifestyle benefit.”
Lawrence mentioned that their experiments are finding out all combinations that do not work, which will eventually “find something that does” work.
The research is at the prototype stage, but the results suggest a practical, low-hazard solution to a problem that affects a significant number of touchscreen users daily.