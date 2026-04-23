ETV Bharat / technology

Mythos Compromised? A 'Dangerous' AI Model Fell Into The Wrong Hands: Report

Hyderabad: Anthropic’s most powerful cybersecurity tool, Mythos, may have fallen into the wrong hands, as a small group of unauthorised users reportedly received access to the AI model.

Earlier this month, Anthropic rolled out a preview of its unreleased frontier model, Mythos, purpose-built for identifying vulnerabilities "in every major operating system and every major web browser". The company allowed access to the model to a select group of tech and cybersecurity companies under a new initiative called Project Glasswing, warning that it could be weaponised.

Anthropic did not release the model publicly due to concerns of its misuse. However, a Bloomberg report claims that members of a private online forum got their hands on Mythos via a mix of tactics. One member of the authorised group, identified as "a third-party contractor for Anthropic", told the publication that the perpetrators utilised the contractor's access and commonly used internet sleuthing tools to gain access to Claude Mythos.

The report claims that the members are part of a Discord channel that seeks out information about unreleased AI models, which in today's landscape seemingly have no end as AI companies continue to develop new models one after another.