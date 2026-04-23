Mythos Compromised? A 'Dangerous' AI Model Fell Into The Wrong Hands: Report
Anthropic’s unreleased cybersecurity AI model, Mythos, was reportedly accessed illegally by unauthorised users through contractor credentials and online sleuthing tools.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Anthropic’s most powerful cybersecurity tool, Mythos, may have fallen into the wrong hands, as a small group of unauthorised users reportedly received access to the AI model.
Earlier this month, Anthropic rolled out a preview of its unreleased frontier model, Mythos, purpose-built for identifying vulnerabilities "in every major operating system and every major web browser". The company allowed access to the model to a select group of tech and cybersecurity companies under a new initiative called Project Glasswing, warning that it could be weaponised.
Anthropic did not release the model publicly due to concerns of its misuse. However, a Bloomberg report claims that members of a private online forum got their hands on Mythos via a mix of tactics. One member of the authorised group, identified as "a third-party contractor for Anthropic", told the publication that the perpetrators utilised the contractor's access and commonly used internet sleuthing tools to gain access to Claude Mythos.
The report claims that the members are part of a Discord channel that seeks out information about unreleased AI models, which in today's landscape seemingly have no end as AI companies continue to develop new models one after another.
The group reportedly accessed Mythos by leveraging knowledge from a recent Mercor data breach to guess its online location. Bloomberg even received screenshots and a live demo of Mythos being used. The report says the group has avoided using a model for cybersecurity applications to reduce detection risk. It also claims that the group has access to other unreleased Anthropic AI models as well.
As per the report, Claude Mythos was illicitly accessed on April 7, the same day that Anthropic announced the release to a limited number of companies for testing, which included giants like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Amazon Web Services.
In a statement to Bloomberg, an Anthropic spokesperson said that the company is investigating the report of unauthorised access to Claude Mythos Preview. They added that Anthropic currently has no evidence that the unauthorised access is impacting the company’s systems or goes beyond the third-party vendor’s environment.