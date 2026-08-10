ETV Bharat / technology

Myspace Owners Plan Comeback, Say It's A Cure From Algorithm-Driven Platforms

Hyderabad: Myspace owners are planning to relaunch the once-popular social media platform. According to a documentary titled Myspace, directed by Tommy Avallone, Tim and Chris Vanderhook, co-founders of Viant Technology, revealed the plans to revive the social networking service. They think it can become an cure to people's tiredness with algorithm-based feeds.

The brothers bought Myspace in 2011, and tried to relaunch the platform in 2013, but failed to gain traction.

"We still own Myspace. We are stewards of the Myspace brand at this point, and we are going to relaunch Myspace. We're just waiting for the right time to do it. And if that one doesn't work, we'll do it again," they said in the documentary.

No timeline for the rollout of the platform has been announced.

What is Myspace?

Myspace was founded in 2003 by Tom Anderson and Chris DeWolfe. It was once the world's most visited social network from 2005 and 2008. The platform had 115 million monthly visitors in 2008 before Facebook overtook it. According to BBC's report, Myspace even surpassed Google as the most visited site in the United States (US).

It is remembered for its quirky interface, customisable profiles, glittering layout, and the famous Myspace Tom profile (platform's co-founder Tom Anderson), which was automatically added as the very first friend for every new user.

Vanderhook brothers acquired the platform in 2011 for $35 million. According to the documentary, they lost more than $150 million during their initial attempt to modernise and revive Myspace.