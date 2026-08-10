Myspace Owners Plan Comeback, Say It's A Cure From Algorithm-Driven Platforms
Myspace's owners plan a relaunch, hoping nostalgia and social media fatigue to attract users. But analysts warn it faces steep competition.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Myspace owners are planning to relaunch the once-popular social media platform. According to a documentary titled Myspace, directed by Tommy Avallone, Tim and Chris Vanderhook, co-founders of Viant Technology, revealed the plans to revive the social networking service. They think it can become an cure to people's tiredness with algorithm-based feeds.
The brothers bought Myspace in 2011, and tried to relaunch the platform in 2013, but failed to gain traction.
"We still own Myspace. We are stewards of the Myspace brand at this point, and we are going to relaunch Myspace. We're just waiting for the right time to do it. And if that one doesn't work, we'll do it again," they said in the documentary.
No timeline for the rollout of the platform has been announced.
What is Myspace?
Myspace was founded in 2003 by Tom Anderson and Chris DeWolfe. It was once the world's most visited social network from 2005 and 2008. The platform had 115 million monthly visitors in 2008 before Facebook overtook it. According to BBC's report, Myspace even surpassed Google as the most visited site in the United States (US).
It is remembered for its quirky interface, customisable profiles, glittering layout, and the famous Myspace Tom profile (platform's co-founder Tom Anderson), which was automatically added as the very first friend for every new user.
Vanderhook brothers acquired the platform in 2011 for $35 million. According to the documentary, they lost more than $150 million during their initial attempt to modernise and revive Myspace.
Will Myspace make a comeback?
Experts warn the comeback will be difficult, as Myspace will face social media giants such as Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. However, they say the timing may work in Myspace's favour, as users increasingly turn away from algorithm-heavy platforms towards smaller, more personal spaces such as Substack and Discord communities.
Kate Winick, principal analyst at Forrester, said to CNBC that excitement around the relaunch reflects nostalgia for a "less algorithm-dominant" era, with brands and users both moving towards platforms that feel less automated and more individual.
However, Winick cautioned that Myspace risks being caught between two failure points. If the company chooses to simply modernise itself as the apps present in the market, it could just become another minor and less popular version of them. However, if Myspace sticks with its old-fashioned look, it could put off younger users who are used to simpler, cleaner apps, like TikTok and Instagram.
Choosing the right audience
Millennials who remember Myspace fondly are now "busy midlife adults with careers and families" unlikely to return to posting regularly, Winick noted. To become successful, the platform will have to attract Gen Z and Gen Alpha users while still appealing to older audience, who have the most spending power, particularly as regulations move to restrict teen social media use.
It still remains to be seen how Myspace, once the world's most visited social network, creates a space for itself and becomes relevant, by outsmarting algorithm-heavy platforms, like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.