MWC 2026: Xiaomi Unveils Flagship Xiaomi 17 Series, Leica Edition Phone, Pad 8 Series, Vision Gran Turismo Concept Car, And More

The Xiaomi 17 Series will be officially launched in India on March 11, 2026. ( Image Credit: Xiaomi )

Hyderabad: Xiaomi has introduced a wide range of new products at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 held in Barcelona. The Chinese phone maker launched its camera-centric Xiaomi 17 Series, which includes the 17 and 17 Ultra handsets. Photography kits for the latter device were also showcased. Alongside these, Xiaomi introduced its Leica Leitzphone based on Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Pad 8 Series, Electric Scooter 6 Series, Xiaomi Tag, Xiaomi Watch 5, and a power bank. In addition, the company also unveiled its concept electric hypercar, Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo, at the event.

Xiaomi 17 Series

The Xiaomi 17 Series handsets feature a Leica-tuned rear camera setup, large batteries, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Both devices carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and run on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 operating system (OS).

Xiaomi 17 (Image Credit: Xiaomi)

The standard Xiaomi 17 features a compact 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. It comes with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The phone boasts a Leica-branded triple rear camera, including a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP 60mm floating telephoto sensor with OIS, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. It has a 50MP front-facing camera. The device packs a 6,330mAh battery with 100W wired charging support.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra (Image Credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. It sports a Leica-tuned triple rear camera featuring a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 200MP telephoto lens with OIS, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The handset has a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support. In India, the Ultra will be offered exclusively in black.

Both devices are due to officially launch in India on 11 March, with prices to be confirmed on the same day.

Photography Kits for Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Xiaomi also announced two snap-on Photography Kits for the 17 Ultra. The standard kit features Bluetooth connectivity, a two-stage shutter button, and a video recording button.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Photography Kits (Image Credit: Xiaomi)

The Pro version upgrades the experience with a leather finish, a detachable shutter, zoom control, a USB-C connection, and an integrated 2,000mAh battery.