MWC 2026: Xiaomi Unveils Flagship Xiaomi 17 Series, Leica Edition Phone, Pad 8 Series, Vision Gran Turismo Concept Car, And More
Xiaomi has launched its flagship Xiaomi 17 series alongside a Leica edition smartphone, new tablets, a tracker tag, a smartwatch, and an ultra-slim power bank.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 11:08 AM IST
Hyderabad: Xiaomi has introduced a wide range of new products at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 held in Barcelona. The Chinese phone maker launched its camera-centric Xiaomi 17 Series, which includes the 17 and 17 Ultra handsets. Photography kits for the latter device were also showcased. Alongside these, Xiaomi introduced its Leica Leitzphone based on Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Pad 8 Series, Electric Scooter 6 Series, Xiaomi Tag, Xiaomi Watch 5, and a power bank. In addition, the company also unveiled its concept electric hypercar, Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo, at the event.
Xiaomi 17 Series
The Xiaomi 17 Series handsets feature a Leica-tuned rear camera setup, large batteries, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Both devices carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and run on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 operating system (OS).
The standard Xiaomi 17 features a compact 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. It comes with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The phone boasts a Leica-branded triple rear camera, including a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP 60mm floating telephoto sensor with OIS, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. It has a 50MP front-facing camera. The device packs a 6,330mAh battery with 100W wired charging support.
The Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. It sports a Leica-tuned triple rear camera featuring a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 200MP telephoto lens with OIS, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The handset has a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support. In India, the Ultra will be offered exclusively in black.
Both devices are due to officially launch in India on 11 March, with prices to be confirmed on the same day.
Photography Kits for Xiaomi 17 Ultra
Xiaomi also announced two snap-on Photography Kits for the 17 Ultra. The standard kit features Bluetooth connectivity, a two-stage shutter button, and a video recording button.
The Pro version upgrades the experience with a leather finish, a detachable shutter, zoom control, a USB-C connection, and an integrated 2,000mAh battery.
Leica Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi
Xiaomi revealed the Leica Leitzphone to mark 100 years of Leica. The limited edition handset is based on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, which features an aluminium-alloy body, a nickel-anodised finish, and a rotating rear ring to control zoom. It has a Leica-tuned software interface that includes an 'Essential Mode' allowing users to apply filters inspired by the iconic Leica M9 and M3 cameras.
Xiaomi Pad 8 Series
Xiaomi introduced the Pad 8 Series at the event, featuring Pad 8 and Pad 8 Pro tablets. The company claims that the Pad 8 Series is the world's thinnest of its kind, measuring just 5.75mm and weighing 485 grams. Both tablets feature an 11.2-inch 3.2K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 9,200mAh battery, and run Xiaomi HyperOS 3.
The Pad 8 Pro is driven by the Snapdragon 8 Elite platform with a 50MP rear camera and 32MP front camera, while the standard Pad 8 runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 with a 13MP rear and 8MP front camera. A new stylus, the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro, was also unveiled, offering pressure-sensitive input and intuitive gesture controls.
Xiaomi Tag
The Xiaomi Tag is a compact 10-gram tracker compatible with both Apple Find My and Google's Android Find Hub. It houses a button cell battery that can last over a year.
Xiaomi Watch 5
The Xiaomi Watch 5 features a 1.54-inch round AMOLED display, a 930mAh battery that lasts up to six days, and the capability to generate a comprehensive health report — encompassing heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, and sleep metrics — in just 60 seconds.
Xiaomi Ultra Slim Power Bank
The Xiaomi Ultra Slim Power Bank measures 6mm thin and weighs 98 grams. It features a 5,000mAh cell with 22.5W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities. The magnetic design allows it to attach directly to compatible devices; it comes in an orange colourway.
Xiaomi Electric Scooter 6 Ultra
The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 6 Ultra delivers 1,200W peak power, a 75km range, 12-inch all-terrain tyres with disc brakes, and a 3-inch TFT display.
Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo
Xiaomi unveiled its concept two-door electric hypercar, Vision Gran Turismo, at the MWC 2026. The car has been developed in collaboration with Gran Turismo 7 and Polyphony Digital, a Sony subsidiary. It features a low-slung, wide body design, scissor doors, and a large carbon-fibre rear wing for enhanced aerodynamics. The concept comes equipped with Xiaomi’s panoramic display system that includes the company’s ecosystem. It also features Xiaomi Pulse, an intelligent system that communicates with the driver through light and sound.