MWC 2026 Highlights: From Legion Go Fold Handheld And Honor Robot Phone To Xiaomi 17 Ultra And More
From Lenovo's Legion Go Fold handheld gaming concept to Honor's Robot Phone and Xiaomi's 17 Ultra, here's everything major showcased at MWC 2026.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, an annual tech event, has officially started in Barcelona, Spain. It will continue until March 5, 2026. In the event, top executives, industry leaders, and policymakers from the global mobile space will meet and unveil their innovative products. The MWC 2026 is expected to bring tons of new phones, laptops, tablets, and more. Let’s take a look at the devices announced at the tech show.
Announcements from Lenovo at MWC 2026
Lenovo showcased several concept devices at the MCW 2026. It includes the Legion Go Fold, Thinkpad Modular AI PC, AI Workmate Concept, and AI Work Companion Concept. Alongside this, the Chinese tech company also showcased some refreshed tablet and laptop models of the existing lineups for 2026.
Legion Go Fold: A concept foldable handheld gaming device that utilises rollable and folding screens. It features a 11.6 inches flexible pOLED display when fully rolled out. The display can be folded to a manageable size of 7.7 inches. The device is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V chipset, paired with an Intel Arc 140V GPU. The CPU is coupled with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It has a 48WHr battery.
The controllers of the device are detachable, which can be repositioned across multiple mounting points along the chassis of the device to support both landscape and portrait orientations. Moreover, they can be combined into a single unified controller. The folio cover of the device can be used as a kickstand, enabling a tablet-style prop-up mode. The Legion Go Fold can also function in laptop mode via a strip of pogo pins to which a wireless keyboard can be connected. The right gamepad functions as a mouse, equipped with a scroll wheel and a hidden sensor. It also features a small circular OLED display that shows widgets, system stats, time, or performance data.
ThinkBook Modular AI PC: It is a dual-display concept laptop with a detachable keyboard that can be repositioned to suit different environments or workloads. It has a 14-inch ultra-thin base system, pogo pin connectors for power and data transfers, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled experiences for contextual assistance.
The secondary display of the device has a portable travel monitor, which can be viewed in either vertical or horizontal orientation. It can be mounted on the top cover to enable face-to-face sharing or closed lid interactions. Moreover, the secondary display can be swapped with the keyboard to turn the concept device into a dual-screen system. The combined viewing area of the ThinkBook Modular AI PC can scale approximately to 19 inches, depending on the configuration (vertical or horizontal).
AI Workmate Concept: It is a concept desktop robot that explores everyday human activities and translates directly into digital outcomes through natural interaction. The desktop robot supports writing, voice, gesture, and spatial interaction.
AI Work Companion Concept: This concept device works as a desk clock. It utilises AI to sync tasks and schedules from accessing the user’s devices to generate a balanced daily plan with a tap.
Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition Gen 11: It features a 14-inch 2,880 x 1,800 pixels resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by an Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chipset with integrated graphics, paired with up to 32GB of RAM. It comes integrated with Copilot. The device also supports Tablet, Tent, Stand, and traditional laptop modes in the new Canvas mode.
Legion Tablets and more: The Lenovo Tab Gen 5 sports an 8.8-inch 3040x1904 resolution LCD display. The device is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 5 Gen SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. Moreover, Lenovo also introduced the ThinkPad T14S Series, ThinkPad T16 Gen 5, ThinkVision M16 Mobile Monitor, Magic Bay Tiko, and others.
Announcements from Honor at MWC 2026
Honor showcased the much-awaited Robot Phone at the MCW 2026. Alongside this, the Chinese phone maker also introduced the foldable smartphone Magic V6, MagicPad 4 tablet, and MagicBook Pro 14.
Robot Phone: The main highlight of this handset is the industry-first three-axis mechanical gimbal inside a smartphone body. Honor says that the gimbal system is supported by a compact four-degrees-of-freedom structure enabled by a custom micro motor. The gimbal camera supports AI features. For instance, the AI object tracking feature allows the camera to lock onto subjects and follow them in real-time. While the SpinShot feature allows controlled 90-degree and 180-degree rotations for cinematic transitions.
Magic V6: It is the successor of the Magic V5 foldable handset launched last year. The Magic V6 features a 7.95-inch LTPO 2.0 inner display and a 6.52-inch LTPO 2.0 cover display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The device packs a 6,650mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired and 66W wireless charging support. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 64MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera.
MagicPad 4: It features a 12.3-inch OLED 3000 x 1920 resolution display with up to 165Hz refresh rate. The tablet is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It boasts a 13MP rear camera and a 9MP front-facing camera. The device packs a 10,100mAh battery.
Alongside this, the company also introduced its Silicon-Carbon Blade battery technology and its first humanoid robot.
Tecno Concept Phone
Tecno unveiled a modular concept smartphone that measures just 4.9mm in its base configuration. The design supports ten swappable magnetic modules — including various camera lenses, a gaming attachment, and a power bank. The magnetic modules are held in place by what Tecno calls Modular Magnetic Interconnection Technology.
Xiaomi Products at MWC 2026
Xiaomi unveiled a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, a smartwatch, and more. The Xiaomi 17 Series was the major highlight among them all. The Chinese phone maker also unveiled its electric hypercar, Vision Gran Turismo, which is developed in collaboration with Gran Turismo 7 and Polyphony Digital, a Sony subsidiary. Click here to read in detail.