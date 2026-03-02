ETV Bharat / technology

MWC 2026 Highlights: From Legion Go Fold Handheld And Honor Robot Phone To Xiaomi 17 Ultra And More

Hyderabad: The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, an annual tech event, has officially started in Barcelona, Spain. It will continue until March 5, 2026. In the event, top executives, industry leaders, and policymakers from the global mobile space will meet and unveil their innovative products. The MWC 2026 is expected to bring tons of new phones, laptops, tablets, and more. Let’s take a look at the devices announced at the tech show.

Announcements from Lenovo at MWC 2026

Lenovo showcased several concept devices at the MCW 2026. It includes the Legion Go Fold, Thinkpad Modular AI PC, AI Workmate Concept, and AI Work Companion Concept. Alongside this, the Chinese tech company also showcased some refreshed tablet and laptop models of the existing lineups for 2026.

Legion Go Fold: A concept foldable handheld gaming device that utilises rollable and folding screens. It features a 11.6 inches flexible pOLED display when fully rolled out. The display can be folded to a manageable size of 7.7 inches. The device is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V chipset, paired with an Intel Arc 140V GPU. The CPU is coupled with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It has a 48WHr battery.

Legion Go Fold (Image Credit: Lenovo)

The controllers of the device are detachable, which can be repositioned across multiple mounting points along the chassis of the device to support both landscape and portrait orientations. Moreover, they can be combined into a single unified controller. The folio cover of the device can be used as a kickstand, enabling a tablet-style prop-up mode. The Legion Go Fold can also function in laptop mode via a strip of pogo pins to which a wireless keyboard can be connected. The right gamepad functions as a mouse, equipped with a scroll wheel and a hidden sensor. It also features a small circular OLED display that shows widgets, system stats, time, or performance data.

ThinkBook Modular AI PC: It is a dual-display concept laptop with a detachable keyboard that can be repositioned to suit different environments or workloads. It has a 14-inch ultra-thin base system, pogo pin connectors for power and data transfers, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled experiences for contextual assistance.

ThinkBook Modular AI PC (Image Credit: Lenovo)

The secondary display of the device has a portable travel monitor, which can be viewed in either vertical or horizontal orientation. It can be mounted on the top cover to enable face-to-face sharing or closed lid interactions. Moreover, the secondary display can be swapped with the keyboard to turn the concept device into a dual-screen system. The combined viewing area of the ThinkBook Modular AI PC can scale approximately to 19 inches, depending on the configuration (vertical or horizontal).

AI Workmate Concept: It is a concept desktop robot that explores everyday human activities and translates directly into digital outcomes through natural interaction. The desktop robot supports writing, voice, gesture, and spatial interaction.

AI Work Companion Concept: This concept device works as a desk clock. It utilises AI to sync tasks and schedules from accessing the user’s devices to generate a balanced daily plan with a tap.