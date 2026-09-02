ETV Bharat / technology

Muse Voice Transcribe: Meta AI Now Supports Real-Time Multilingual Speech-To-Text With 20+ Speakers

Muse Voice Transcribe is available via Meta AI for Mac, allowing users to dictate into any application by holding the Fn key. It is also available via Muse Code and Meta Model API for developers.

Hyderabad: Meta has announced Muse Voice Transcribe, its first real-time audio model for voice dictation. Developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs, the new model can distinguish between languages and speakers in real-time, bringing multilingual, streaming transcription ability.

Meta's Muse Voice Transcribe model claims to deliver real-time streaming ASR, diarisation with 20+ speakers, and endpointing. "It is multilingual with seamless code-switching and improves accuracy with language, keyword, and context biasing," Meta Superintelligence Lab said, adding that the new model ranks first on Artificial Analysis on streaming speech-to-text and on public diarisation benchmarks.

Model inclusion and rankings as of September 1, 2026. (Meta)

To put it in simple terms, the model should be capable of transcribing speech as it happens, separating speakers across recordings with over 20 voices. It is also said to be able to determine when someone has finished talking without a separate post-processing step.

Muse Voice Transcribe can transcribe streaming audio, distinguish languages and handle code-switching within or between sentences. (Meta)

Language Coverage: According to Meta Superintelligence Labs, the model was trained across more than 70 languages, with 25 validated at launch, which include multiple Indian languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu. The complete list of 25 languages in alphabetical order is as follows:

Arabic

Bengali

Dutch

English

French

German

Hebrew

Hindi

Indonesian

Italian

Japanese

Kannada

Korean

Malay

Mandarin Chinese

Marathi

Polish

Portuguese

Spanish

Tagalog

Tamil

Telugu

Thai

Turkish

Vietnamese

Context and Code-Switching: Muse Voice Transcribe supports code-switching, common for bilingual speakers. The model natively supports arbitrary code-switching, either within a sentence or between sentences. It also uses context biasing to improve recognition accuracy. The new Meta AI model supports long audio input, exceeding an hour without requiring post-processing.

The model can separate 20+ speakers, allowing conversations with multiple participants to be transcribed and attributed to different speakers. (Meta)