ETV Bharat / technology

AI Updates: Muse Gets Voice Mode, Claude Adds Personal Finance, Gemini Upgrades Video Generation Model

Muse allows users to talk to it, Claude helps users to understand about their money, and Gemini Omni 1.2 Flash enables users make longer videos from simple prompts. Here's what each one is and what they can do.

Muse: Voice and an avatar

Muse, the AI assistant app from Meta, now allows users to speak to it out loud. It also adds an expressive avatar that reacts as users talk. The avatar uses small expressions and gestures that match the mood. The update is rolling out on mobile, web, and Mac, starting in the United States (US). To start talking with Muse, users simply need to tap the phone icon in the top-right corner of the app.

Meta notes that voice chats are also coming soon to AI Glasses and Muse Charm.

What can users do using Muse voice mode?

Users can start talking about an idea to the Muse app using voice mode. It will help the idea to take a shape. For instance, if a person plans a trip, just by starting with a city they want to see, Muse picks up the thread while they talk.

Moreover, they can rehearse for a job interview, run through a presentation or test a pitch.

Users can ask the Muse app for things while doing other tasks, like walking or cooking dinner. Muse handles the task in the background as they chat with the app.

From a New Yorker to a pirate, users can choose any voice as per their liking, and switch whenever they want.

Meta says the replies come straight away, and users can interrupt at any point, as they would with a real person.

Claude: Personal Finance

Anthropic's Claude now features Personal Finance functionality, which allows users to connect their bank and card accounts and ask questions about their money in their own words.

It is rolling out in beta this week on the Pro, Max, and Ultra plans in the US.

What can it do?

Users can simply ask, "Where did my money go this month?" to add up their spending and sort it into groups, such as rent, bills, and food.