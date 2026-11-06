AI Updates: Muse Gets Voice Mode, Claude Adds Personal Finance, Gemini Upgrades Video Generation Model
Meta's Muse adds voice and an avatar, Anthropic's Claude can help users analyse their personal finances, and Google's Gemini Omni makes longer videos.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Three major Artificial Intelligence (AI) models, Meta's Muse, Anthropic's Claude, and Google's Gemini Omni, have new features.
Muse allows users to talk to it, Claude helps users to understand about their money, and Gemini Omni 1.2 Flash enables users make longer videos from simple prompts. Here's what each one is and what they can do.
Muse: Voice and an avatar
Muse, the AI assistant app from Meta, now allows users to speak to it out loud. It also adds an expressive avatar that reacts as users talk. The avatar uses small expressions and gestures that match the mood. The update is rolling out on mobile, web, and Mac, starting in the United States (US). To start talking with Muse, users simply need to tap the phone icon in the top-right corner of the app.
Meta notes that voice chats are also coming soon to AI Glasses and Muse Charm.
Introducing Voice. Talk to your Muse and Muse talks back, so you can go from “what should I cook?” to cooking, just like that ✨ https://t.co/pEcRTqPkn2— Muse (@Muse) November 5, 2026
What can users do using Muse voice mode?
Users can start talking about an idea to the Muse app using voice mode. It will help the idea to take a shape. For instance, if a person plans a trip, just by starting with a city they want to see, Muse picks up the thread while they talk.
Moreover, they can rehearse for a job interview, run through a presentation or test a pitch.
Users can ask the Muse app for things while doing other tasks, like walking or cooking dinner. Muse handles the task in the background as they chat with the app.
From a New Yorker to a pirate, users can choose any voice as per their liking, and switch whenever they want.
Meta says the replies come straight away, and users can interrupt at any point, as they would with a real person.
Claude: Personal Finance
Anthropic's Claude now features Personal Finance functionality, which allows users to connect their bank and card accounts and ask questions about their money in their own words.
It is rolling out in beta this week on the Pro, Max, and Ultra plans in the US.
Like the rest of Claude, Personal Finance has no ads or sponsored recommendations. It helps you understand your money, and it isn’t designed to give investment advice. Rolling out gradually in the US on the Pro, Max, and Ultra plans: https://t.co/BRFzh4jQRo— Claude (@claudeai) November 5, 2026
What can it do?
Users can simply ask, "Where did my money go this month?" to add up their spending and sort it into groups, such as rent, bills, and food.
They can ask follow-up questions on their spending. By asking "What is left before payday?" Claude checks earlier months, spots things like a membership renewal, and lists payments that are still due.
It can also flag charges that appear twice, unexpected fees or a bill that has crept up over the year.
Claude can explain financial terms. For instance, by asking "What's an APR, and what has mine cost me this year?", the AI model will explain it and add up the interest a user has paid.
The model can make a weekly spending chart, a calendar of bills or a dashboard of numbers users choose.
Introducing Personal Finance in Claude, in beta in the US. Connect the accounts you choose, and Claude answers your money questions in everyday language, from your own balances and transactions. Access is read-only, and Claude can't move, manage, or invest your money. https://t.co/V1JLYuWwrS— Claude (@claudeai) November 5, 2026
Anthropic says Claude has only read-only access to users' bank and card accounts. So, the model cannot move, manage or invest their money. It is also not built to give investment advice. There are no ads or sponsored recommendations. Users can link accounts by signing in to their bank through Plaid, so Claude never sees their password. The company says the model can make mistakes, so users must check important figures themselves with the bank.
Gemini Omni 1.2 Flash
Google has introduced Gemini Omni 1.2 Flash, the successor of the Gemini Omni 1.1 Flash AI video generator model. The new model is now available in the Gemini API and Gemini for business.
What can it do?
Gemini Omni 1.2 Flash generates 15-second videos, up from 10 seconds in the previous model. Users can pick any length from 3 seconds to 15 seconds.
Google says the price of the new model is down by 30 per cent compared to the Omni 1.1 Flash. It now costs $0.07 per second for a 720p video. Users can draft videos at low quality first, then upscale them to 1080p or 4K.
Gemini Omni 1.2 Flash is rolling out starting today to all Google AI subscribers. Refine videos through multi-turn conversational edits and enjoy sharper visual stability in the Gemini app. Plus, Google AI Ultra subscribers can now create and edit videos up to 15 seconds long, giving you more room to tell complete stories, create product explainers, or produce full social ad spots in a single generation. Learn more about Omni 1.2 Flash in our blog: https://t.co/WY9t7SwWFn— Google Gemini (@GeminiApp) November 5, 2026
The Omni 1.2 Flash is said to follow references in a much better way compared to its predecessor. It combines details of a character, product or style, faces, clothing, packaging text and brand colours from start to finish.
The model is said to produce more consistent videos, with less warping and drifting from the first frame to the last.
Users can swap the background, change the lighting or weather, or switch the aspect ratio of the generated video without starting again, easily via text prompts.
Speech in the video is smoother. Lip-sync is cleaner, and each voice matches the right character.
Google says the new model can do complex, continuous camera movements. It can do flowing drone-style shots, zoom-outs, and orbits with fewer sudden cuts to make a polished, cinematic look.