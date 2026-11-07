ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Adds Spaces To Muse, Letting Users Organise Everyday Tasks In One Place

With the Muse Voice feature, people can now speak directly to their preferred agent on a video call, giving commands, and getting tasks done faster without typing. ( Image Credit: Meta )

Hyderabad: Meta has launched a new feature called Spaces for its Muse Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents. It gives each topic its own separate chat, so users can plan and track tasks in one place. Meta introduced Muse agents recently as a personal, friendly and helpful AI agent for every user. They are meant to make daily tasks easier.

Spaces are the latest step to help people work with Muse in a better way.

What are Spaces and how do they work?

A Space is a separate chat that focuses on a single topic. Meta describes it as a custom experience. Spaces sit in the sidebar of the Muse agent screen. When a user clicks on a Space, that specific conversation opens up, allowing Muse to work on the tasks users have assigned.

Meta says Muse can create a Space on its own when a user shares an idea in a chat. It can take the form of a tracker, a planner or a project board.

For instance, if a person wants to plan a vacation, collect recipes for a family event, or track upcoming shows and releases of their favourite artist, they can simply type them into the Muse app. They can then access them through separate tabs the next time they want to review them.

Muse Spaces keeps individual ideas clear, organised, and unified in a single place.

This feature can also be linked to third-party apps and information. This means details like concert dates, price changes, savings and project progress can update automatically in the background.

What you can build with Spaces?

Spaces can be used to brainstorm and organise many different ideas. Here are several examples that Meta highlights:

Shopping hubs: Holidays and birthday gift ideas, wish lists made from Instagram saves, marketplace listings and buyer messages all appear in one place.

School dashboard: Children's events are automatically picked from school emails and added to users' calendars.