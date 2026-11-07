Meta Adds Spaces To Muse, Letting Users Organise Everyday Tasks In One Place
Meta has added Spaces to its Muse AI agents, which give each topic its own chat, from shopping lists to wedding plans, and update themselves.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 10:43 AM IST
Hyderabad: Meta has launched a new feature called Spaces for its Muse Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents. It gives each topic its own separate chat, so users can plan and track tasks in one place. Meta introduced Muse agents recently as a personal, friendly and helpful AI agent for every user. They are meant to make daily tasks easier.
Spaces are the latest step to help people work with Muse in a better way.
Spaces are here. Describe a planner, a tracker, a game, whatever you need, and Muse builds it right into the app. Pin it to your tabs, come back anytime, and it’ll already be up to date. https://t.co/6ryENwa6PN— Muse (@Muse) November 6, 2026
What are Spaces and how do they work?
A Space is a separate chat that focuses on a single topic. Meta describes it as a custom experience. Spaces sit in the sidebar of the Muse agent screen. When a user clicks on a Space, that specific conversation opens up, allowing Muse to work on the tasks users have assigned.
Meta says Muse can create a Space on its own when a user shares an idea in a chat. It can take the form of a tracker, a planner or a project board.
For instance, if a person wants to plan a vacation, collect recipes for a family event, or track upcoming shows and releases of their favourite artist, they can simply type them into the Muse app. They can then access them through separate tabs the next time they want to review them.
Design the Muse app that’s perfect for you. Build spaces for whatever you want, pick what lives in your tabs, and even set when they show up. Here are a few we’ve made so far ↓ https://t.co/vsaqc86NRh— Muse (@Muse) November 6, 2026
Muse Spaces keeps individual ideas clear, organised, and unified in a single place.
This feature can also be linked to third-party apps and information. This means details like concert dates, price changes, savings and project progress can update automatically in the background.
What you can build with Spaces?
Spaces can be used to brainstorm and organise many different ideas. Here are several examples that Meta highlights:
Shopping hubs: Holidays and birthday gift ideas, wish lists made from Instagram saves, marketplace listings and buyer messages all appear in one place.
School dashboard: Children's events are automatically picked from school emails and added to users' calendars.
Music tracker: It shows new releases and upcoming shows from users' favourite artists.
Wedding planner: It keeps the RSVP list, vendor invoices, to-do lists, and other wedding details together.
Trivia game: Users can get quiz questions based on their favourite films, music, or sports teams.
Podcast studio: Episode ideas, research notes and scripts stay organised together in one workplace.
Order tracker: Small businesses can track new orders, customer messages and items due to ship.
Client hub: Freelancers can keep projects, deadlines, and invoices in one place.
Trip planner: It holds flights, hotels, bookings, and a day-by-day plan.
On Friday, November 6, 2026, Meta's founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg posted on X that he was "Playing around with spaces in Muse lately". He said users simply tell Muse what they want and it builds it for them. In the post, Zuckerberg is seen to have made a barbecue game, an event tracker, and a home control dashboard.
Playing around with spaces in Muse lately -- tell Muse what you need and it builds it. I've made a BBQ game, an event tracker, and a home control dashboard. Excited to see what you build. https://t.co/ksaKEQVKa9— Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) November 6, 2026
Muse agents have been well received. During the October earnings call, Zuckerberg said they had reached 10 million users in the United States (US) and Canada. Spaces is the second new feature in the past week.
On Thursday, Meta also launched Muse Voice, which lets users chat by video and give commands by speaking, without typing.
Meta is now competing with OpenAI's dots and SpaceXAI's Grokbot in the growing market for personal AI agents.