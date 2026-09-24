ETV Bharat / technology

From Muse Charm Audio Glasses To New VR Glasses And More, Everything Announced At Meta Connect 2026

Hyderabad: Meta has unveiled a wide range of new products and updates at its Connect 2026 event. Held at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, the event showed a strong focus on personal Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents and wearable technology. Meta says its long-term goal is to make advanced AI accessible to everyone, through devices people can carry with them throughout the day, rather than being tied to a screen.

At the centre of the announcements is Muse, Meta's AI assistant, which is receiving major new features, more partner connections, and an advanced model that brings it to life visually for the first time. Muse will now also work beyond phones and desktops, extending to Meta's AI glasses so users can reach their assistant throughout the day.

Alongside this, Meta introduced a new range of AI glasses across Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Meta Glasses, including its first-ever audio glasses. By the end of the year, the company plans to offer more than 100 different styles of AI glasses in total, covering a wide range of use cases and price points. Meta also revealed its new Virtual Reality (VR) Glasses, a lightweight wearable device offering a cinema-like viewing experience alongside full spatial computing capabilities.

Muse becomes more capable and more accessible

Meta says Muse can now hold real-time voice conversations, allowing users to have long, detailed discussions while the assistant continues working in the background. The company explains that Muse is different from typical voice assistants, since it can carry out actions even while still talking to the user. People can also customise how the AI assistant sounds simply by describing what they want, whether that means a faster or slower voice, or even a specific accent.

A new feature called Muse Realtime Avatar will turn Muse's voice into an expressive, interactive digital avatar, developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs. In the coming months, Muse will also become available directly on Meta's AI glasses, activated hands-free by simply saying the assistant's name.

Importantly, Muse will be able to act on what a person is currently looking at, meaning users won't need to describe what's in front of them. For instance, someone could ask about a product on a shop shelf, a flier on a wall, or a long list of school supplies, and Muse would be able to take direct action based on what it sees.

Muse is also getting its own email address, allowing it to complete tasks independently or simply giving users another way to communicate with it. On Mac computers, Muse can now operate other applications directly, with the user's permission. This means people can step away from their computer while Muse continues working through a list of tasks on their behalf.

Meta is also significantly expanding what Muse can do through new shopping and productivity partnerships. The assistant launched with dozens of retail partners and access to the full Shopify catalogue. Other retailers include:

Walmart

Best Buy

American Eagle Outfitters

DICK'S Sporting Goods

Fanatics

Gap

Michael Kors

Sephora

Ulta

Wayfair

Purchase payments can be made through Shop Pay and PayPal. Moreover, Muse will enable users to plan their travel via Expedia and do grocery shopping through Instacart.

For work-related tasks, Muse is being connected to tools such as Notion, Granola, GitHub, and Box, with Meta confirming that more partners will be announced soon. Muse remains available through its dedicated app, WhatsApp, the web, and the recently launched Mac desktop version, which can already manage messages, locate old files, and help with everyday tasks.

Muse Charm: A new pocket-sized device

Meta also introduced Muse Charm, a small and playful device designed specifically for talking to and interacting with Muse. It combines the power of Muse with a state-of-the-art real-time voice model, fitted into a device compact enough to carry in a pocket. The company says more details about Muse Charm will be shared later this year.

Meta's new AI glasses lineup