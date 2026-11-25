Instagram Adds Muse AI Agent To DMs For Chat Summaries, Shopping Deals And Trip Plans
Meta has added its AI agent Muse to Instagram DMs, letting users summarise chats, find shopping deals and plan trips without ever leaving the app.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta has added its Artificial Intelligence (AI) agent, Muse, to Instagram direct messages (DMs), letting users chat with the assistant without leaving the app. The announcement was made on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. The change eliminates the need for users to switch between the Instagram and Muse apps to access AI functionality.
Users can ask Muse about any post, place or product they like and want to know more about. If they have missed a conversation in their other DMs, Muse can also give them a summary of it.
Muse can now organize Instagram saves into collections or travel itineraries, find saved reels and turn recipes into grocery lists. Use it in DMs to learn more about a post or catch up on what you missed. Muse won’t make changes or take action without your OK. https://t.co/jOvJ0asR4m— Instagram (@instagram) November 24, 2026
Availability
According to Meta, the feature has been rolling out gradually since Tuesday and will reach more users over the coming days. It is being made available on both iOS and Android for users in the United States (US), Canada, Mexico, Japan, and Singapore. Muse has not yet been launched in India, but Muse is expected to bring it to India soon, along with this new feature.
Why this matters?
Until now, Instagram users had to leave the app and open the Muse app separately to use the AI agent. With this update, this is no longer required, as the AI agent is now built directly into Instagram. Meta and other AI firms around the world are racing to make their AI assistants part of people's daily digital lives, aiming to keep them just one tap away at all times.
Muse is now on Instagram 👋 Send it a DM to turn your saves into real plans, like that trip you keep meaning to take ✈️ https://t.co/jPXnoYxcNm— Muse (@Muse) November 24, 2026
Share posts to get things done
Users can send an Instagram post to Muse and ask it to act on it. For instance, a user can share a post about a coffee shop and have it added to a trip itinerary for a particular place. They can also send an ad or post for a pair of shoes they like and ask Muse to find the best deal. Chats held with Muse on Instagram will also show up as side chats in the main Muse app.
Saving posts made easier
Meta also said users in the US and Canada can now do more with saved posts and Reels. They can ask Muse to sort saved content into custom folders called Collections. For example, a user can ask the AI assistant to turn a recipe video into a grocery list, turn their favourite travel creators' posts into an itinerary, or suggest outfit ideas based on saved fashion Reels.
Once the feature arrives, users who save a post on Instagram will see a prompt asking if they want Muse to organise it. Meta said nothing will be shared, published or sent without the user's approval. Users can also ask Muse to forget information or undo a task at any time. This gives users control over what the AI does with their chats and saves.