ETV Bharat / technology

Instagram Adds Muse AI Agent To DMs For Chat Summaries, Shopping Deals And Trip Plans

Muse in Instagram Dms is available for both Android and iOS users. ( Image Credit: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Meta has added its Artificial Intelligence (AI) agent, Muse, to Instagram direct messages (DMs), letting users chat with the assistant without leaving the app. The announcement was made on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. The change eliminates the need for users to switch between the Instagram and Muse apps to access AI functionality.

Users can ask Muse about any post, place or product they like and want to know more about. If they have missed a conversation in their other DMs, Muse can also give them a summary of it.

Availability According to Meta, the feature has been rolling out gradually since Tuesday and will reach more users over the coming days. It is being made available on both iOS and Android for users in the United States (US), Canada, Mexico, Japan, and Singapore. Muse has not yet been launched in India, but Muse is expected to bring it to India soon, along with this new feature. Why this matters? Until now, Instagram users had to leave the app and open the Muse app separately to use the AI agent. With this update, this is no longer required, as the AI agent is now built directly into Instagram. Meta and other AI firms around the world are racing to make their AI assistants part of people's daily digital lives, aiming to keep them just one tap away at all times.