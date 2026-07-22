Mozilla Adds Built-In Containers In Firefox Version 153 For Easier, Safer Browsing
Mozilla Firefox version 153 now offers built-in Containers, letting users keep work, shopping and banking activity separate, with private cookies and no shared ad tracking.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mozilla has launched a preview of a new feature called Containers in its web browser, Firefox, version 153. It lets users keep different parts of their online life, including work, shopping, personal, and banking, logged in separately in the same browser window. Each container keeps its own cookies and ad tracking, so nothing overlaps.
What are Containers?
Containers keep users browsing activity separate. If a user looks something up in one container, it will not affect what they see in the others. For example, if a user search for a new pair of shoes, they will not be shown shoe ads everywhere else on the internet for weeks afterwards.
For almost ten years, people have used Mozilla's Multi-Account Containers add-on to do this same job, without needing separate browsers or profiles. Now, with Firefox 153, this feature is being added directly into the browser itself.
Why Mozilla made this change?
Mozilla says there are a few reasons behind the move. Firstly, users no longer need to find and install an add-on, since the feature is now built in from the start. Secondly, it makes things simpler by letting people open, create and manage containers more easily while browsing. For people who already use the add-on, Mozilla says the new version keeps the same look, feel and features they are used to, while promising more updates in future.
What users can do in the preview?
With this early version, users can:
- Open tabs inside specific containers to keep activities separate
- Set up containers with their own names, colours and icons
- Manage container settings from Firefox's settings menu
To try it out, right-click on any tab or press and hold the new tab (+) button. Users can also go to Firefox Settings to set up their first container.
What add-on users should know?
If users are already using the Multi-Account Containers add-on, they do not need to do anything. Some features from the add-on are not yet available in the built-in version, so they can keep using the add-on alongside it. There is no need to remove it.
Mozilla says this is just the first step. The company plans to keep improving the feature so that separating different parts of your online life becomes even simpler in the future.