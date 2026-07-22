ETV Bharat / technology

Mozilla Adds Built-In Containers In Firefox Version 153 For Easier, Safer Browsing

Hyderabad: Mozilla has launched a preview of a new feature called Containers in its web browser, Firefox, version 153. It lets users keep different parts of their online life, including work, shopping, personal, and banking, logged in separately in the same browser window. Each container keeps its own cookies and ad tracking, so nothing overlaps.

What are Containers?

Containers keep users browsing activity separate. If a user looks something up in one container, it will not affect what they see in the others. For example, if a user search for a new pair of shoes, they will not be shown shoe ads everywhere else on the internet for weeks afterwards.

For almost ten years, people have used Mozilla's Multi-Account Containers add-on to do this same job, without needing separate browsers or profiles. Now, with Firefox 153, this feature is being added directly into the browser itself.

Why Mozilla made this change?

Mozilla says there are a few reasons behind the move. Firstly, users no longer need to find and install an add-on, since the feature is now built in from the start. Secondly, it makes things simpler by letting people open, create and manage containers more easily while browsing. For people who already use the add-on, Mozilla says the new version keeps the same look, feel and features they are used to, while promising more updates in future.