Motorola Signature Launches In India As Brand's Most Premium Smartphone: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Motorola has launched the Signature smartphone in India. It features a 165Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W wired charging support. It runs on HelloUI based on Android 16. The Motorola Signature features an IP69/IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Motorola Signature: Price

The Motorola Signature comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999, the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs Rs 64,999, and the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant is priced at Rs 69,999. It is available in Pantone Martini Olive and Pantone Carbon colour options.

The first sale of the Motorola Signature starts from January 30, 2026, via Flipkart. As part of the launch offer, Motorola provides an instant discount of Rs 5,000 to HDFC Bank and Axis Bank credit card holders. Along with this, buyers will also opt for an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000.