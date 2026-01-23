Motorola Signature Launches In India As Brand's Most Premium Smartphone: Price, Specifications
The handset has an IP69/IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and comes in Pantone Martini Olive and Pantone Carbon colour options.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Motorola has launched the Signature smartphone in India. It features a 165Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W wired charging support. It runs on HelloUI based on Android 16. The Motorola Signature features an IP69/IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
Motorola Signature: Price
The Motorola Signature comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999, the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs Rs 64,999, and the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant is priced at Rs 69,999. It is available in Pantone Martini Olive and Pantone Carbon colour options.
The first sale of the Motorola Signature starts from January 30, 2026, via Flipkart. As part of the launch offer, Motorola provides an instant discount of Rs 5,000 to HDFC Bank and Axis Bank credit card holders. Along with this, buyers will also opt for an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000.
|Variant
|Price
|Discounts and offer (applicable to variants)
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 59,999
|Rs 5,000 instant discount to HDFC Bank and Axis Bank credit card holders
|16GB + 512GB
|Rs 64,999
|up to Rs 5,000 exchange bonus
|16GB + 1TB
|Rs 69,999
Motorola Signature: Specifications
The Motorola Signature is 162.1mm long, 76.4mm wide, and 6.99mm thick. It weighs 186 grams. The device features a 6.8-inch 2780 x 1264 resolution Extreme AMOLED display with up to 165Hz of refresh rate, 6,200 nits peak brightness, SGS Blue Light Reduction and Motion Blur certifications, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support, and more.
It is powered by a 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.
The device boasts a triple rear camera module, featuring a 50MP Sony LYTIA 828 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x Optical Zoom and OIS support. It has a 50MP Sony LYTIA 500 sensor at the front.
The handset packs a 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W TurboPower wired, 50W TurboPower wireless, 10W reverse wireless and 5W reverse wired charging support. The Motorola Signature features dual-stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Res Audio Wireless, Sound by Bose, and Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound support.
In terms of connectivity, the device includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, 5G, 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G support. The Motorola Signature runs HelloUI based on Android 16 with up to seven years of Operating System upgrade and security patches.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|165Hz | 6.8-inch Super HD Extreme AMOLED
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
|RAM + storage
|12GB RAM + 256GB storage
|16GB RAM + 512GB storage
|16GB RAM + 1TB storage
|Rear camera
|50MP (main) + 50MP (ultrawide) + 50MP (periscope telephoto)
|Front camera
|50MP
|Battery
|5,200mAh
|Charging capacity
|90W TurboPower wired
|50W TurboPower wireless
|10W reverse wireless
|5W reverse wired
|Operating System (OS)
|HelloUI based on Android 16
|OS update
|up to 7 years (OS upgrade and security patches)
|IP rating
|IP69/IP68