Motorola Signature 27 Unveiled: World's First Phone With Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Chipset
Motorola has unveiled the Signature 27 at the Snapdragon Summit 2026, featuring a 200MP telephoto camera and Gemini AI features.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Motorola showcased its new flagship smartphone, the Motorola Signature 27, on Tuesday, September 22, on the opening day of Snapdragon Summit 2026. The phone is the second model in the company's Signature Series, following the first Signature model launched earlier this year.
The Signature 27 is among the first smartphones in the world to feature Qualcomm's newly launched Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, which was unveiled just a day earlier.
Motorola has also introduced a new naming system, using the last two digits of the coming year at the end of its phone names. This will give each generation of Motorola phones a clear identity. Since this phone is launching by the end of 2026, Motorola has named it after 2027, taking the digits "27" to reflect the year ahead.
Motorola Signature 27: Price and availability
Motorola has not yet announced the price or an exact sale date for the Signature 27. The Chinese phone maker has only said that the phone will launch globally later this year. It comes in two colour options: Pantone Coal Smoke and Pantone Capulet Olive.
The Coal Smoke variant has a woven texture for better grip and durability, while the Capulet Olive variant features a brushed, textile-inspired finish. Motorola has not yet shared details on the display, battery capacity, charging speed, RAM, storage or other camera sensors.
Motorola Signature 27: Camera and performance
The Signature 27 comes with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 910 main camera and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera. Motorola has also added a new Video Enhancement Engine, which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to analyse the scene before and during video recording and adjust colour tones in real time.
The phone also uses Qualcomm's image stabilisation technology alongside 3.5-degree Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) hardware, making handheld and panning video recordings appear smoother. To manage heat during heavy use, Motorola has introduced a new ArcticMesh cooling system. This combines diamond-infused thermal gel, liquid metal and copper mesh with a new 3D vapour chamber, which the company says is 40 per cent larger than the previous generation.
Revealing our most advanced smartphone yet at #SnapdragonSummit, motorola signature 27. Here’s what to look forward to:— motorola (@Moto) September 22, 2026
- Our best camera system yet.
- The only smartphone in the market to feature audio by Bang & Olufsen.
- Unprecedented speeds with @Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme… pic.twitter.com/hGuz5Z9mmd
Motorola Signature 27: AI features and audio
The Signature 27 includes several AI features powered by Google's Gemini. It comes with Gemini Omni, which can turn prompts, photos or existing video clips into a finished video. Users can also create music and soundtracks using Google's Lyria tool.
This is Motorola's first smartphone to carry the Audio but B&O branding, visible on the back panel. The company has promised seven years of OS updates for the phone, starting with its own operating system based on Android 17.