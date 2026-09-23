ETV Bharat / technology

Motorola Signature 27 Unveiled: World's First Phone With Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Chipset

Hyderabad: Motorola showcased its new flagship smartphone, the Motorola Signature 27, on Tuesday, September 22, on the opening day of Snapdragon Summit 2026. The phone is the second model in the company's Signature Series, following the first Signature model launched earlier this year.

The Signature 27 is among the first smartphones in the world to feature Qualcomm's newly launched Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, which was unveiled just a day earlier.

Motorola has also introduced a new naming system, using the last two digits of the coming year at the end of its phone names. This will give each generation of Motorola phones a clear identity. Since this phone is launching by the end of 2026, Motorola has named it after 2027, taking the digits "27" to reflect the year ahead.

Motorola Signature 27: Price and availability

Motorola has not yet announced the price or an exact sale date for the Signature 27. The Chinese phone maker has only said that the phone will launch globally later this year. It comes in two colour options: Pantone Coal Smoke and Pantone Capulet Olive.