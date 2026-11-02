ETV Bharat / technology

From Motorola Signature 27 And Vivo X500 To Xiaomi 18 Pro: Upcoming Smartphones In November 2026 In India

Hyderabad: November 2026 is likely to bring many phone launches in India, across premium, mid-range and budget prices. Motorola, Vivo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme, POCO, Tecno and other brands are getting ready to unveil new devices. However, many launch dates, prices and specifications are still not confirmed.

The new phones are expected to have fast-refresh displays, stronger processors, big batteries and cameras with sensors of up to 200MP. Here is a look at the phones likely to arrive in India this month.

Motorola Signature 27

Motorola is expected to launch the Signature 27 in India on 5 November. The phone is listed on the company's Indian website and is tipped to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor. Its camera setup may include a 50MP Sony LYTIA sensor. The phone could also have a glass-ceramic body and an advanced cooling system.

Motorola Signature 27 (Motorola)

Apart from the Signature 27, the Moto G47 Power 5G, already on sale in Europe, may reach India in November. It is expected to have a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, a 7,000mAh battery with 33W charging and a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Motorola may also bring the Edge 70 Neo 5G, with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, a 144Hz AMOLED display and a 7,000mAh battery.

Vivo X500 Series

Vivo is expected to launch its X500 series in India, including the X500 5G, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max. The range may use MediaTek Dimensity 9600 series processors, fast OLED displays and cameras with telephoto sensors.

The X500 Pro Max is tipped to have a 200MP telephoto camera and an 8,000mAh battery. The X500 Pro may come with a 2K 144Hz display and a 64MP periscope camera.