From Motorola Signature 27 And Vivo X500 To Xiaomi 18 Pro: Upcoming Smartphones In November 2026 In India
Smartphone brands like Motorola, Vivo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Realme are expected to launch new phones in India this month.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: November 2026 is likely to bring many phone launches in India, across premium, mid-range and budget prices. Motorola, Vivo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme, POCO, Tecno and other brands are getting ready to unveil new devices. However, many launch dates, prices and specifications are still not confirmed.
The new phones are expected to have fast-refresh displays, stronger processors, big batteries and cameras with sensors of up to 200MP. Here is a look at the phones likely to arrive in India this month.
Motorola Signature 27
Motorola is expected to launch the Signature 27 in India on 5 November. The phone is listed on the company's Indian website and is tipped to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor. Its camera setup may include a 50MP Sony LYTIA sensor. The phone could also have a glass-ceramic body and an advanced cooling system.
Apart from the Signature 27, the Moto G47 Power 5G, already on sale in Europe, may reach India in November. It is expected to have a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, a 7,000mAh battery with 33W charging and a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Motorola may also bring the Edge 70 Neo 5G, with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, a 144Hz AMOLED display and a 7,000mAh battery.
Vivo X500 Series
Vivo is expected to launch its X500 series in India, including the X500 5G, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max. The range may use MediaTek Dimensity 9600 series processors, fast OLED displays and cameras with telephoto sensors.
The X500 Pro Max is tipped to have a 200MP telephoto camera and an 8,000mAh battery. The X500 Pro may come with a 2K 144Hz display and a 64MP periscope camera.
Vivo is also likely to launch the V80 FE and Y32 5G. Rumours say the V80 FE will have a 200MP camera and a 7,200mAh battery. The Y32 5G may offer an 8,000mAh battery and a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor.
OnePlus, Realme and Xiaomi
The Realme 17 Pro series is expected to offer batteries of up to 10,000mAh. Its top model may also have a 200MP main camera and a 165Hz display.
OnePlus may launch the 16R with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, an AMOLED display and an 8,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging.
Xiaomi has confirmed the India launch of the Xiaomi 18 Pro at India Mobile Congress 2026. It is expected to have a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor, a second display on the back and a triple-camera setup with two 200MP sensors.
Budget phones
The POCO X8s 5G, Wobble Speed 5G, itel A300 Plus and Tecno Spark 50C are also likely to arrive.
These phones may bring 120Hz displays, big batteries and 5G to budget buyers.
Many launches are expected this month, but final prices, availability and specifications will depend on official announcements from each brand.