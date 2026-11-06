ETV Bharat / technology

Motorola Signature 27 Launched With The Brightest Display In A Smartphone: Price, Features, More

Hyderabad: Motorola Signature 27 is the brand's latest flagship smartphone, introduced in select global markets. The phone is expected to arrive in India later, as its predecessor, Motorola Signature, was unveiled in the country earlier this year in January.

The Motorola Signature 27 comes equipped with Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, a 7,000 mAh battery with 90W fast charging support, a quad rear camera setup hosting a 200MP telephoto camera, and an Extreme AMOLED Duo Tandem display with up to 12,000 nits of peak brightness.

Display: The Motorola Signature 27 features a new Extreme AMOLED Duo Tandem display that combines two emissive layers into one, producing brighter visuals while claiming to offer richer colour, up to 34 per cent greater energy efficiency, and up to a 121 per cent longer lifespan than traditional AMOLED panels. It supports up to 12,000 nits of peak brightness, which is the brightest for any smartphone display. The screen features 1.5K Super HD resolution, Dolby Vision, Pantone Validated colour calibration, and SGS-certified blue light technology.

The Motorola Signature 27 costs $1,599 (around Rs 1,51,000) for the base model, with availability starting worldwide in the coming months. The phone is offered in Pantone Capulet Olive and Pantone Coal Smoke colour options.

Performance: The Motorola Signature 27 is among the first smartphones to come equipped with Qualcomm's fastest Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Mobile Platform. The phone also features an ArcticMesh cooling system that uses micro-diamond-infused thermal gel and a thermal chamber that is said to be 40 per cent larger than the previous generation. The phone sports a new 6‑antenna design for faster 5G downloads, up to 2x faster Wi‑Fi speeds, and Wi‑Fi 8 compatibility. The device comes with the promise of 7 years of OS upgrades as well.

Camera: Motorola says that the new Signature 27 features its best camera system yet and has been awarded the coveted DXOMARK Gold Label. It sports a primary 50MP Sony LYTIA L910 main camera with LOFIC technology, Qualcomm Electronic Image Stabilisation, and 3.5° OIS hardware. It is paired with a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with 100x AI Super Zoom, a periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. The phone features a dedicated EVS action sensor for motion photography and a Video Enhancement Engine that uses AI to optimise recording for colour, contrast, and dynamic range in real time. On the front, it sports a 50MP selfie camera with 4K video recording support.

Artificial Intelligence: Motorola says that their latest flagship is "designed for Gemini Intelligence", integrating both the out-of-the-box Google Gemini experience as well as its own Motorola Qira. The phone also supports Gemini Omni for video creation and editing alongside Lyria for custom soundtrack generation from simple prompts. Motorola says that the phone will also support Gemini Intelligence when Google rolls it out in the coming months. Other AI tools on the device include Rambler transcription system, Create My Widget, Sign-to-Text, and more.

Audio: The Motorola Signature 27 comes with 'Audio by Bang & Olufsen' for a supposedly elevated audio experience built on the brand's recently announced multi-year partnership with Bang & Olufsen. It also features dedicated Sound Modes and an all-new speaker architecture.