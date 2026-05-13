ETV Bharat / technology

Motorola Launches Razr Fold, Its First Book-Style Foldable Smartphone in India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Hyderabad: Motorola has launched the Razr Fold in India. It is the company’s first-ever book-style foldable smartphone, which was initially showcased at the Mobile World Congress 2026 (MWC 2026) in March. The device features an LTPO pOLED display on both the main and cover screens, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W TurboPower fast wired charging support. The book-style foldable device runs Hello UI based on Android 16 out of the box. Moreover, the newly launched Razr Fold comes with the FIFA World Cup 26 Edition as well.

Motorola Razr Fold: Price, availability, offers

The Motorola Razr Fold comes in two RAM and storage configurations for the standard model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1.50 lakh, and the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage costs Rs 1.60 lakh. It is offered in Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White colours.

The FIFA World Cup 16 Edition also comes in two RAM and storage options. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1.70 lakh, and the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage costs Rs 1.79 lakh. It is available only in Black colour.