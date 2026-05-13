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Motorola Launches Razr Fold, Its First Book-Style Foldable Smartphone in India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Motorola Razr Fold offers standard and FIFA World Cup 26 Edition variants. Standard has two shades; World Cup edition comes in one colour.

Motorola Launches Razr Fold, Its First Book-Style Foldable Smartphone in India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Motorola Razr Fold launched in India. (Image Credit: Motorola)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : May 13, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Motorola has launched the Razr Fold in India. It is the company’s first-ever book-style foldable smartphone, which was initially showcased at the Mobile World Congress 2026 (MWC 2026) in March. The device features an LTPO pOLED display on both the main and cover screens, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W TurboPower fast wired charging support. The book-style foldable device runs Hello UI based on Android 16 out of the box. Moreover, the newly launched Razr Fold comes with the FIFA World Cup 26 Edition as well.

Motorola Razr Fold: Price, availability, offers

The Motorola Razr Fold comes in two RAM and storage configurations for the standard model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1.50 lakh, and the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage costs Rs 1.60 lakh. It is offered in Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White colours.

The FIFA World Cup 16 Edition also comes in two RAM and storage options. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1.70 lakh, and the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage costs Rs 1.79 lakh. It is available only in Black colour.

The device will be available for purchase on May 20, 2026, at 12 PM IST, via Motorola’s official website, Flipkart, and all leading retail stores across India.

As part of the launch offers, the Chinese phone maker provides an instant discount of Rs 10,000 for ICICI Bank and SBI Bank credit card holders. Motorola also offers up to 18 months of No Cost EMI for ICICI Bank credit card holders, up to Rs 1,500 cashback on a minimum transaction of Rs 14,999 with Mobikwik UPI, and assured cashback of Rs 300 on first ever transaction using Mobikwik UPI.

ModelVariantPrice
Standard12GB + 256GBRs 1,49,999
16GB + 512GBRs 1,59,999
FIFA World Cup 26 Edition12GB + 256GBRs 1,59,999
16GB + 512GBRs 1,69,999

(This is a developing article.)

Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Pro With 144Hz AMOLED Display, Dimensity 8500 Extreme SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications

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