Motorola Launches Razr Fold, Its First Book-Style Foldable Smartphone in India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Motorola Razr Fold offers standard and FIFA World Cup 26 Edition variants. Standard has two shades; World Cup edition comes in one colour.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Motorola has launched the Razr Fold in India. It is the company’s first-ever book-style foldable smartphone, which was initially showcased at the Mobile World Congress 2026 (MWC 2026) in March. The device features an LTPO pOLED display on both the main and cover screens, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W TurboPower fast wired charging support. The book-style foldable device runs Hello UI based on Android 16 out of the box. Moreover, the newly launched Razr Fold comes with the FIFA World Cup 26 Edition as well.
Motorola Razr Fold: Price, availability, offers
The Motorola Razr Fold comes in two RAM and storage configurations for the standard model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1.50 lakh, and the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage costs Rs 1.60 lakh. It is offered in Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White colours.
The FIFA World Cup 16 Edition also comes in two RAM and storage options. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1.70 lakh, and the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage costs Rs 1.79 lakh. It is available only in Black colour.
The flawless fold is here to change what foldables can do.— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 13, 2026
Pre-order the motorola razr fold now at ₹99,999* or ₹5,556* per month Sale starts 20th May on Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW and leading retail stores.#motorolarazrfold #unfoldflawless pic.twitter.com/CsoFSLsABm
The device will be available for purchase on May 20, 2026, at 12 PM IST, via Motorola’s official website, Flipkart, and all leading retail stores across India.
As part of the launch offers, the Chinese phone maker provides an instant discount of Rs 10,000 for ICICI Bank and SBI Bank credit card holders. Motorola also offers up to 18 months of No Cost EMI for ICICI Bank credit card holders, up to Rs 1,500 cashback on a minimum transaction of Rs 14,999 with Mobikwik UPI, and assured cashback of Rs 300 on first ever transaction using Mobikwik UPI.
|Model
|Variant
|Price
|Standard
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 1,49,999
|16GB + 512GB
|Rs 1,59,999
|FIFA World Cup 26 Edition
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 1,59,999
|16GB + 512GB
|Rs 1,69,999
(This is a developing article.)