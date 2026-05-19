ETV Bharat / technology

Motorola Launches G37 And G37 Power Handsets Along With Buds 2 TWS In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Hyderabad: Motorola has expanded its G-Series and launched the G37 and G37 Power in India. Both phones are categorised in the budget segment. They feature a 120Hz LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a 50MP rear camera setup. The main differentiator between the G37 and the G37 Power is their battery capacities. The Moto G37 has a 5,200mAh battery, while the G37 Power features a 7,000mAh battery.

Along with this, Motorola has also updated its true wireless stereo (TWS) lineup and launched the Moto Buds 2 in India. It comes with a dual 11mm dynamic driver setup, 55dB dynamic active noise cancellation (ANC), an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity, and more.

Motorola G37, G37 Power, and Buds 2: Price, availability, offers

The Motorola G37 comes in a sole 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant priced at Rs 13,999. It is available in Pantone Impenetrable and Pantone Capri colours.