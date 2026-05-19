Motorola Launches G37 And G37 Power Handsets Along With Buds 2 TWS In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Motorola has launched the G37, G37 Power, and Buds 2 devices in India. They feature Pantone-validate colours and will go on sale on May 25.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Motorola has expanded its G-Series and launched the G37 and G37 Power in India. Both phones are categorised in the budget segment. They feature a 120Hz LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a 50MP rear camera setup. The main differentiator between the G37 and the G37 Power is their battery capacities. The Moto G37 has a 5,200mAh battery, while the G37 Power features a 7,000mAh battery.
Along with this, Motorola has also updated its true wireless stereo (TWS) lineup and launched the Moto Buds 2 in India. It comes with a dual 11mm dynamic driver setup, 55dB dynamic active noise cancellation (ANC), an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity, and more.
Made for the ones who don’t slow down.— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 19, 2026
Starting at just ₹13,999, the moto g37 and moto g37 power is ready when you are. Sale starts 25th May on Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW and leading retail stores. pic.twitter.com/uNwcPZqMeN
Motorola G37, G37 Power, and Buds 2: Price, availability, offers
The Motorola G37 comes in a sole 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant priced at Rs 13,999. It is available in Pantone Impenetrable and Pantone Capri colours.
The Motorola G37 Power comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 15,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 18,999. It is offered in Pantone Nautical Blue, Pantone Impenetrable, and Pantone Capri shades.
Meet the phone made for non-stop days and faster everything.— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 19, 2026
Starting at ₹13,999, sales start 25th May. Rush to your nearest Reliance Digital stores.#breakfreezindagi #motog37power #motog37 pic.twitter.com/74NUgTkKof
The Motorola Buds 2 is priced at Rs 2,999 and comes in Pantone Carbon, Pantone Gray Mist, and Pantone Violet Ice colour options.
The first sale of all devices will be on May 25, 2026, in India, via Motorola’s official website, Flipkart, and leading retail stores.
As part of launch offers, the Lenovo-owned company provides an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on both G37 and G37 Power handsets for customers with either IDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, or SBI Bank credit cards. Apart from this, the Chinese phone maker is also offering an instant discount of Rs 5,500 on IDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions.
|Model
|Variant
|Price
|Colours
|First Sale and Availability
|Moto G37
|4GB + 64GB
|Rs 13,999
|Pantone Impenetrable | Pantone Capri
First sale on: May 25, 2026
Available via: Motorola's Official website | Flipkart | Leading retail stores
|Moto G37 Power
|4GB + 128GB
|Rs 15,999
|Pantone Nautical Blue | Pantone Impenetrable | Pantone Capri
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 18,999
|Moto Buds 2
|-
|Rs 2,999
|Pantone Carbon | Pantone Gray Mist | Pantone Violet Ice
(This is a developing article)