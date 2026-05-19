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Motorola Launches G37 And G37 Power Handsets Along With Buds 2 TWS In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Motorola has launched the G37, G37 Power, and Buds 2 devices in India. They feature Pantone-validate colours and will go on sale on May 25.

Motorola Launches G37 And G37 Power Handsets Along With Buds 2 TWS In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Moto G37 and G37 Power launched in India. (Image Credit: X/@motorolaindia)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : May 19, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Motorola has expanded its G-Series and launched the G37 and G37 Power in India. Both phones are categorised in the budget segment. They feature a 120Hz LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a 50MP rear camera setup. The main differentiator between the G37 and the G37 Power is their battery capacities. The Moto G37 has a 5,200mAh battery, while the G37 Power features a 7,000mAh battery.

Along with this, Motorola has also updated its true wireless stereo (TWS) lineup and launched the Moto Buds 2 in India. It comes with a dual 11mm dynamic driver setup, 55dB dynamic active noise cancellation (ANC), an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity, and more.

Motorola G37, G37 Power, and Buds 2: Price, availability, offers

The Motorola G37 comes in a sole 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant priced at Rs 13,999. It is available in Pantone Impenetrable and Pantone Capri colours.

The Motorola G37 Power comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 15,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 18,999. It is offered in Pantone Nautical Blue, Pantone Impenetrable, and Pantone Capri shades.

The Motorola Buds 2 is priced at Rs 2,999 and comes in Pantone Carbon, Pantone Gray Mist, and Pantone Violet Ice colour options.

The first sale of all devices will be on May 25, 2026, in India, via Motorola’s official website, Flipkart, and leading retail stores.

As part of launch offers, the Lenovo-owned company provides an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on both G37 and G37 Power handsets for customers with either IDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, or SBI Bank credit cards. Apart from this, the Chinese phone maker is also offering an instant discount of Rs 5,500 on IDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions.

ModelVariantPriceColoursFirst Sale and Availability
Moto G374GB + 64GBRs 13,999 Pantone Impenetrable | Pantone Capri

First sale on: May 25, 2026

Available via: Motorola's Official website | Flipkart | Leading retail stores

Moto G37 Power4GB + 128GBRs 15,999Pantone Nautical Blue | Pantone Impenetrable | Pantone Capri
8GB + 128GBRs 18,999
Moto Buds 2-Rs 2,999Pantone Carbon | Pantone Gray Mist | Pantone Violet Ice

(This is a developing article)

Also Read: Motorola Launches Razr Fold, Its First Book-Style Foldable Smartphone in India: Price, Specifications, Offers

TAGGED:

MOTO G37 POWER PRICE
MOTO BUDS 2 PRICE
MOTO G 37 POWER OFFERS
MOTOROLA
MOTO G37 PRICE

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