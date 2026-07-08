Motorola G77 Power With 120Hz LCD Display, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India
Motorola G77 Power, successor of the G67 Power, comes in four Pantone colours, including Grey, Blue, Pink, and Green,
Published : July 8, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Motorola has expanded its budget/miid-range segment G-series and launched the G77 Power in India. The handset sports a 120Hz LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera module, and a 7,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower wired charging support. It runs HelloUI based on Android 16. The Moto G77 Power is the successor of the G67 Power, which was launched in Indiaon November last year.
Motorola G77 Power: Price, availability, offers
The Motorola G77 Power comes in a sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, priced at Rs 25,999. It is offered in four Pantone-certified colours, including the Impenetrable (Grey), Nautical Blue (Blue), Fuchsia Red (Pink), and Laurel Green (Green). Motorola offers the phone in PMMA or Vegan Leather/Leather-inspire back panel.
The device will be available for purchase on July 13, 2026 via Motorola's official website (motorola.in) and Flipkart.
Why settle for ordinary when you can wow all the way?— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) July 8, 2026
moto g77 POWER starting at 23,999*.
Sale starts 13th July on Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW and leading retail stores.#motorolaindia #motog77power #wowalltheway pic.twitter.com/0YRLjiBpIt
As part of launch offers, Motorola provides a bank discount of Rs 2,000 on the handset. This brings down the price of the handset to Rs 23,999.
|Variant
|Price
|Discounted Price
|8GB +128GB
|Rs 25,999
|Rs 23,999
Motorola G77 Power: Specifications
The Motorola G77 Power measures 166.23mm in length, 76.50mm in width, and 8.89mm in thickness. It weighs about 215 grams. The phone features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ (2400 X 1080 pixels) LCD display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,050 nits peak brightness, up to 120Hz touch sampling rate, 391 PPI pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and more.
It carries an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset paired with Arm Mali-G57 MP2 GPU. The CPU is mated with LPDDR4X 8GB RAM (expandable up to 24GB with virtual RAM) and UFS 2.2 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.
The device boasts a dual rear camera setup, featuring 5OMP Sony LYTIA 600 sensor (f/1.8 aperture) main shooter and an 8MP (f/2.2 aperture) ultra-wide camera. It also features a 2-in-1 light sensor at the rear camera setup. The handset has a 32MP (f/2.2 aperture) front-facing camera. It is worth noting that the phone is capable of recordinf videos at up to 2K./30 fps.
The G77 Power packs a 7,000mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging and 6W wired reverse charging. Motorola claims the phone to provide up to 59 hours of battery life in a single charge.
It features an IP64 dust and water resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification for protection against accidental drops.
The G77 Power runs Motorola' s native HelloUI operating system (OS) based on Android 16 out of the box. The comapny claims to offer one year of OS upgrade and three years of security patches.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 6400
|Rear camera
|50MP (main) | 8MP (ultra-wide)
|Front camera
|32MP
|Battery
|7,000mAh
|Charging capacity
|30W (wired) | 6W (wired reverse)
|IP rating
|IP64
|Operating system (OS)
|HelloUI based on Android 16
|OS upgrades and security updates
|1 year (OS upgrades) | 3 years (security patches)