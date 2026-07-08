ETV Bharat / technology

Motorola G77 Power With 120Hz LCD Display, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India

Hyderabad: Motorola has expanded its budget/miid-range segment G-series and launched the G77 Power in India. The handset sports a 120Hz LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera module, and a 7,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower wired charging support. It runs HelloUI based on Android 16. The Moto G77 Power is the successor of the G67 Power, which was launched in Indiaon November last year.

Motorola G77 Power: Price, availability, offers

The Motorola G77 Power comes in a sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, priced at Rs 25,999. It is offered in four Pantone-certified colours, including the Impenetrable (Grey), Nautical Blue (Blue), Fuchsia Red (Pink), and Laurel Green (Green). Motorola offers the phone in PMMA or Vegan Leather/Leather-inspire back panel.

The device will be available for purchase on July 13, 2026 via Motorola's official website (motorola.in) and Flipkart.

As part of launch offers, Motorola provides a bank discount of Rs 2,000 on the handset. This brings down the price of the handset to Rs 23,999.