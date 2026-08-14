Motorola G Max With Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
The Motorola G Max is the second phone under the Max badging. It comes in three Pantone Alaskan Blue, Pantone Malaga, and Pantone Stargazer colours.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Motorola has launched G Max, a new addition into its G-Series lineup in India. The smartphone features a 120Hz FHD+ LCD display, a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging support. It runs Hello UI based on Android 16.
It is worth noting the Motorola G Max is the second phone in the brand's Max badging, following Motorola Edge 70 Max, launched in July 2026.
Motorola G Max: Price, availability, offers
The Motorola G Max comes in a sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 27,999. It is offered in Pantone Alaskan Blue, Pantone Malaga, and Pantone Stargazer colours.
The device will be available for purchase starting August 20, 2026 via Motorola's official website, Flipkart, and leading retail stores.
As part of launch offers, the Chinese phone maker is providing an instant discount of Rs 1,000 for Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit card holders.
|Model
|Original Price
|Discounted Price
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 27,999
|Rs 26,999
Motorola G Max: Specifications
The Motorola G Max measures 166.23mm in length, 76.50mm in width, and 8.60mm in thickness. It weighs 213 grams. The handset features a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,050 nits peak brightness (HBM), and 391ppi pixel density. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.
It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor with Cortex-A78 and Cortex A-55 co-processors. The CPU is paired with 6GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It features Motorola's RAM Boost feature, allowing virtual RAM expansion of up to 24GB using the handset's storage as virtual RAM.
Bring the power. Flaunt the style. Go MAX.— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 14, 2026
moto g max starting at Rs. 26,999*. Sale starts 20th August. Rush to your nearest reliance digital stores. pic.twitter.com/tLP8R4a4Rs
The phone boasts a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It has a 32MP front-facing camera.
The device packs a 7,000mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging support. Motorola claims the G Max to last up to 63 hours on a single charge.
It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, and MIL-STD-810H durability standard to protect the phone from accidental drops.
The Motorola G Max runs the company's native operating system (OS) Hello UI based on Android 16 out of the box. Motorola promises two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD
|Processor
|Snapdragon 6s Gen 4
|RAM + storage
|6GB + 128GB
|Rear camera
|50MP (main) + 8MP (ultra-wide)
|Front camera
|32MP
|Battery
|7,000mAh
|Charing capacity
|30W (wired)
|IP rating
|IP64
|Operating system (OS)
|Hello UI based on Android 16
|OS upgrade and security patches
OS upgrades: 2 years
Security patches: 3 years