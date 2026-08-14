ETV Bharat / technology

Motorola G Max With Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Hyderabad: Motorola has launched G Max, a new addition into its G-Series lineup in India. The smartphone features a 120Hz FHD+ LCD display, a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging support. It runs Hello UI based on Android 16.

It is worth noting the Motorola G Max is the second phone in the brand's Max badging, following Motorola Edge 70 Max, launched in July 2026.

Motorola G Max: Price, availability, offers

The Motorola G Max comes in a sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 27,999. It is offered in Pantone Alaskan Blue, Pantone Malaga, and Pantone Stargazer colours.

The device will be available for purchase starting August 20, 2026 via Motorola's official website, Flipkart, and leading retail stores.

As part of launch offers, the Chinese phone maker is providing an instant discount of Rs 1,000 for Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit card holders.