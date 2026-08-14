ETV Bharat / technology

Motorola G Max With Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

The Motorola G Max is the second phone under the Max badging. It comes in three Pantone Alaskan Blue, Pantone Malaga, and Pantone Stargazer colours.

Motorola G Max With Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Motorola G Max launched in India (Image Credit: Motorola)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : August 14, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Motorola has launched G Max, a new addition into its G-Series lineup in India. The smartphone features a 120Hz FHD+ LCD display, a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging support. It runs Hello UI based on Android 16.

It is worth noting the Motorola G Max is the second phone in the brand's Max badging, following Motorola Edge 70 Max, launched in July 2026.

Motorola G Max: Price, availability, offers

The Motorola G Max comes in a sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 27,999. It is offered in Pantone Alaskan Blue, Pantone Malaga, and Pantone Stargazer colours.

The device will be available for purchase starting August 20, 2026 via Motorola's official website, Flipkart, and leading retail stores.

As part of launch offers, the Chinese phone maker is providing an instant discount of Rs 1,000 for Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit card holders.

ModelOriginal PriceDiscounted Price
6GB + 128GBRs 27,999Rs 26,999

Motorola G Max: Specifications

The Motorola G Max measures 166.23mm in length, 76.50mm in width, and 8.60mm in thickness. It weighs 213 grams. The handset features a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,050 nits peak brightness (HBM), and 391ppi pixel density. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor with Cortex-A78 and Cortex A-55 co-processors. The CPU is paired with 6GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It features Motorola's RAM Boost feature, allowing virtual RAM expansion of up to 24GB using the handset's storage as virtual RAM.

The phone boasts a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It has a 32MP front-facing camera.

The device packs a 7,000mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging support. Motorola claims the G Max to last up to 63 hours on a single charge.

It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, and MIL-STD-810H durability standard to protect the phone from accidental drops.

The Motorola G Max runs the company's native operating system (OS) Hello UI based on Android 16 out of the box. Motorola promises two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

FeaturesDetails
Display120Hz | 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD
ProcessorSnapdragon 6s Gen 4
RAM + storage6GB + 128GB
Rear camera50MP (main) + 8MP (ultra-wide)
Front camera32MP
Battery7,000mAh
Charing capacity30W (wired)
IP ratingIP64
Operating system (OS)Hello UI based on Android 16
OS upgrade and security patches

OS upgrades: 2 years

Security patches: 3 years

Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Max With 144Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Soc, 7,100mAh Battery Launched In India

TAGGED:

MOTOROLA G MAX PRICE
MOTOROLA G MAX OFFERS
MOTOROLA G MAX SPECIFICATIONS
MOTOROLA
MOTOROLA G MAX

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.