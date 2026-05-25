ETV Bharat / technology

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ To Launch In India On June 4

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will be available for purchase on June 4 via Motorola’s official website, Flipkart, and leading retail stores. ( Image Credit: Motorola )

Hyderabad: Motorola has officially confirmed that the Edge 70 Pro+ will launch in India on June 4, 2026. The announcement follows a series of teasers, with the Lenovo-owned company now revealing key design and camera details ahead of the unveiling. It will be available via Motorola’s official website (motorola.in), Flipkart, and leading retail stores, with pricing to be disclosed at launch.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+: Design

One of the main highlights of the Edge 70 Pro+ is the emphasis on premium craftsmanship and material engineering. As with its other phones, Motorola has partnered with Pantone to offer three unique finishes, each designed to deliver a distinct tactile experience.

The Satin-Luxe Finish arrives in a deep maroon Pantone Zinfandel colourway with a refined smooth matte surface. The Twill-Inspired Finish offered in Pantone Blue Surf features a subtle woven fabric-like texture. While the Sculpted Wood Finish in Pantone Wood Gold colour, features a natural linear wood-grain aesthetic.

The handset retains Motorola's signature symmetric quad-curved front panel and minimalist framing, keeping the device ergonomically comfortable despite its advanced internal hardware.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+: Periscope Camera System