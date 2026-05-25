Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ To Launch In India On June 4
Motorola has confirmed the India launch of the Edge 70 Pro+, featuring a category-first thin periscope telephoto lens, Pantone finishes, and a 144Hz AMOLED display.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 11:18 AM IST
Hyderabad: Motorola has officially confirmed that the Edge 70 Pro+ will launch in India on June 4, 2026. The announcement follows a series of teasers, with the Lenovo-owned company now revealing key design and camera details ahead of the unveiling. It will be available via Motorola’s official website (motorola.in), Flipkart, and leading retail stores, with pricing to be disclosed at launch.
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+: Design
One of the main highlights of the Edge 70 Pro+ is the emphasis on premium craftsmanship and material engineering. As with its other phones, Motorola has partnered with Pantone to offer three unique finishes, each designed to deliver a distinct tactile experience.
The Satin-Luxe Finish arrives in a deep maroon Pantone Zinfandel colourway with a refined smooth matte surface. The Twill-Inspired Finish offered in Pantone Blue Surf features a subtle woven fabric-like texture. While the Sculpted Wood Finish in Pantone Wood Gold colour, features a natural linear wood-grain aesthetic.
The handset retains Motorola's signature symmetric quad-curved front panel and minimalist framing, keeping the device ergonomically comfortable despite its advanced internal hardware.
Stunning Inside out✨— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 24, 2026
Introducing the new motorola edge 70 pro+, where luxurious Collections™️ finishes meet flagship experiences inside and out.
Launching 4th June on Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW and leading retail stores.#motorolaIndia #motorolaEdge70ProPlus pic.twitter.com/LIcO0fDKhs
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+: Periscope Camera System
The re-engineered camera setup is another highlighting feature of the upcoming handset. Motorola has confirmed that the Edge 70 Pro+ will include a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, which the phone maker is promoting as the thinnest implementation in its segment.
This means that the new phone will have significant zoom capability without the bulky, protruding rear module typically found on camera setups with periscope telephoto cameras.
The periscope system will support 50x AI Super Zoom Pro, backed by Motorola's moto AI enhancements for improved stability and edge-to-edge clarity at extended zoom distances. The lens assembly covers a native 12mm to 85mm focal range with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), making it well-suited for portrait photography.
A 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 primary sensor will also be included to handle high-contrast daylight conditions as well as challenging low-light environments.
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+: Expected specifications and price
The Edge 70 Pro+ is expected to feature a 6.7 to 6.8-inch 1.5K Quad-Curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, offering a smooth and vibrant viewing experience. The device is also said to support Turbo Power wired and wireless charging.
It is expected that the upcoming smartphone will be priced between Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000 in India, though the full specifications and prices will be unveiled on June 4, 2026.