ETV Bharat / technology

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ With 50MP Periscope Telephoto Camera, 144Hz AMOLED Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

As part of launch offers, the Chinese phone maker provides an instant discount of Rs 3,000, bringing down the price of the phone to Rs 44,999.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ comes in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, priced at Rs 47,999. It is offered in Pantone Chicory Coffee, Pantone Stormy Sea, and Pantone Zinfandel colours. The first sale of the handset will go live on June 11, 2026, via Motorola's official website (motorola.in), Flipkart, and leading retail stores.

Hyderabad: Motorola has expanded its Edge Series and launched the Edge 70 Pro+ in India. It features a 144Hz eExtreme AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The device features Pantone-validated body colours, IP rating and military-grade certifications for protection against daily wear and tear.

The Motorola Edge 70+ Pro measures 162.7mm in length and 75.6mm in width. However, in terms of thickness, the Silk-inspired and Twill-inspired finishes stand at 7.19mm, while the FSC-inspired finish measures 7.34mm. It weighs 190 grams across all finishes.

The handset features a 6.8-inch Super HD (2772 x 1272 resolution) Extreme AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 5,200 nits of peak brightness, up to 360Hz touch sampling, 10-bit colour depth, Water touch, and more. It gets SGS Blue Light reduction and SGS Motion Blur reduction display certifications.

It is powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme SoC used in the Edge 70 Pro, launched in April this year. The chipset is paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage.

The main difference between the Edge 70 Pro and Edge 70 Pro+ is in terms of the camera. The latter device boasts a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom. It features a 50MP front-facing camera. Just like the Edge 70 Pro, the Pro+ version can record 4K HDR10+ videos up to 60 fps, and slow-motion videos at 4K 120fps.

The Edge 70 Pro+ carries a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery, which supports 90W TurboPower wired charging, 15W TurboPower wireless charging, 10W wireless reverse charging, and 5W wired reverse charging. It has an IP69/IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and MIL-STD 810H certification for protection against accidental drops.

The phone runs Hello UI based on Android 16, which Motorola claims to offer an OS upgrade of up to three years and security patches of up to five years.