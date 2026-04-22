ETV Bharat / technology

Motorola Edge 70 Pro With 144Hz AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Hyderabad: Motorola has launched the Edge 70 Pro in India. It features a 144Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W TurboPower wired charging support. The handset runs on HelloUI based on Android 16. It comes in three Pantone-validated colours, two SGS certifications, an IP rating, and military-grade protection.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro: Price, availability, offers

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 38,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 41,999. It is offered in Pantone Lily White, Pantone Tea, and Pantone Titan colours. The handset will be available for sale in India on April 29, 2026, via Motorola's official website and Flipkart.

As part of the launch offers, the Chinese phone maker provides an instant bank discount of up to Rs 2,000 for Axis Bank and HDFC Bank credit card holders. In addition, customers can also grab an exchange bonus of up to Rs 2,000 on the new smartphone.