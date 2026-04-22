Motorola Edge 70 Pro With 144Hz AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Motorola Edge 70 Pro comes in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. It is available in three Pantone-validated colours.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 1:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Motorola has launched the Edge 70 Pro in India. It features a 144Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W TurboPower wired charging support. The handset runs on HelloUI based on Android 16. It comes in three Pantone-validated colours, two SGS certifications, an IP rating, and military-grade protection.
Motorola Edge 70 Pro: Price, availability, offers
The Motorola Edge 70 Pro comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 38,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 41,999. It is offered in Pantone Lily White, Pantone Tea, and Pantone Titan colours. The handset will be available for sale in India on April 29, 2026, via Motorola's official website and Flipkart.
Stunning nights. Extreme power.— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 22, 2026
Presenting motorola edge 70 pro, now at a price you’ve been waiting for 👀
Sale starts 29th April.#MotorolaEdge70Pro #SeizeTheNight pic.twitter.com/gxVObmqYEV
As part of the launch offers, the Chinese phone maker provides an instant bank discount of up to Rs 2,000 for Axis Bank and HDFC Bank credit card holders. In addition, customers can also grab an exchange bonus of up to Rs 2,000 on the new smartphone.
|Variant
|Price
|Colours
|First Sale on
|Available on
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 38,999
|Pantone Lily White | Pantone Tea | Pantone Titan
|April 29
|Motorola's official website | Flipkart
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 41,999
Motorola Edge 70 Pro: Specifications
The Motorola Edge 70 Pro features a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display with Super HD (2772 X 1272p resolution), 144Hz refresh rate, 5,200 nis peak brightness, HDR10+ support, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour space, 10-bit colour depth, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and Water Touch, It also features SGS Blue Light Reduction, SGS Motion Blur Reduction certifications, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on display.
The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 4.1 storage.
It boasts a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. The phone has a 50MP front-facing camera. It can record 4K HDR10+ videos at 60 fps, and slow-motion videos at 4K 120fps.
The Edge 70 Pro has dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless for audio. In terms of sensors, the phone features a Proximity Sensor, an Ambient Light Sensor, an Accelerometer, a Gyroscope, a SAR sensor, a Sensor Hub, and a Magnetometer (e-Compass).
It packs a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W fast wired charging and 5W wired reverse charging. Motorola claims the device lasts for up to 51 hours on a single charge.
The Edge 70 Pro has an IP69/IP68 rating for protection against dust and water, and MIL-STD 810H certification for protection against accidental drops and scratches.
It runs the Hello UI operating system (OS) based on Android 16, which is claimed to have up to three years of OS and security updates.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|144Hz | 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme
|RAM + storage
|8GB + 128GB
|12GB + 256GB
|Rear camera
|50MP Sony LYTIA 710 (main) + 50MP (ultrawide)
|Front camera
|50MP
|Battery
|6,500mAh
|Charging capacity
|90W (wired) | 5W (wired reverse)
|IP rating
|IP69/IP68
|Operating System (OS)
|Hello UI based on Android 16
|OS and security patches
|3 years