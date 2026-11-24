ETV Bharat / technology

Motorola Edge 70 Neo Launched In India With Snapdragon 7s Gen SoC, 144Hz AMOLED Display, and 7,000mAh Battery

(From Left anf Right) Motorola Edge 70 comes in Pantone Mountain View, Pantone Milky Blue, Pantone Grey Lilac, and Pantone Sage colours. ( Image Credit: Motorola )

Hyderabad: Motorola has expanded its Edge 70 Series by launching the Edge 70 Neo in India. It features a 144Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera, and a 7,000mAh battery with 45W TurboPower charging support. The handset runs Hello UI based on Android 16 out of the box.

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo is priced at Rs 40,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in four different finishes with Pantone colours, which include an Acetate Finish in Pantone Grey Lilac (Light Pink), a Leather-inspired Finish in Pantone Milky Blue (Light Blue), a Silk-inspired Finish in Pantone Mountain View (Deep Green), and a Leather-inspired Finish in Pantone Sage (Light Green).

The phone will be available for purchase via Motorola's India website, Flipkart, and leading retail stores starting December 1, 2026.

As part of launch offers, the Lenovo-owned phone maker is providing a flat discount of Rs 3,000 (limited to 10 days), along with a bank cashback of Rs 3,000, depending on the buyer's bank or credit card. This brings the original price of the handset down to Rs 34,999. Motorola is also offering a no-cost EMI plan of up to 9 months with leading banks.

Model Price Colours and Finishes 8GB + 128GB Rs 34,999 (after all discounts) Leather-inspired Pantone Milky Blue Acetate Finish in Pantone Grey Lilac Silk-inspired Finish in Pantone Mountain View Leather-inspired Finish in Pantone Sage

Motorola Edge 70 Neo: Specifications

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo measures 162.7mm x 75.7mm x 8.49mm, and weighs 204 grams. It features a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display with Super HD (2772 x 1272 pixels) resolution, up to 144Hz refresh rate, 5200 nits of peak brightness, and up to 1500Hz touch sampling rate. It carries Blue Light and Motion Blue reduction SGS display certifications and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.