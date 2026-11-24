Motorola Edge 70 Neo Launched In India With Snapdragon 7s Gen SoC, 144Hz AMOLED Display, and 7,000mAh Battery
Motorola has launched the Edge 70 Neo in India. It comes in four Pantone colours and a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Motorola has expanded its Edge 70 Series by launching the Edge 70 Neo in India. It features a 144Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera, and a 7,000mAh battery with 45W TurboPower charging support. The handset runs Hello UI based on Android 16 out of the box.
Motorola Edge 70 Neo: Price and availability
The Motorola Edge 70 Neo is priced at Rs 40,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in four different finishes with Pantone colours, which include an Acetate Finish in Pantone Grey Lilac (Light Pink), a Leather-inspired Finish in Pantone Milky Blue (Light Blue), a Silk-inspired Finish in Pantone Mountain View (Deep Green), and a Leather-inspired Finish in Pantone Sage (Light Green).
The motorola edge 70 neo is ready for every kind of expression. Capture, create, discover and make every scroll worth stopping for 📸 Motorola Edge 70 Neo starting at just Rs. 34,999*. Sale starts 1st December on Flipkart, https://t.co/zM0CKpcJ5U and leading retail stores. https://t.co/9S4Uf9oCQp— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 24, 2026
The phone will be available for purchase via Motorola's India website, Flipkart, and leading retail stores starting December 1, 2026.
As part of launch offers, the Lenovo-owned phone maker is providing a flat discount of Rs 3,000 (limited to 10 days), along with a bank cashback of Rs 3,000, depending on the buyer's bank or credit card. This brings the original price of the handset down to Rs 34,999. Motorola is also offering a no-cost EMI plan of up to 9 months with leading banks.
|Model
|Price
|Colours and Finishes
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 34,999 (after all discounts)
|Leather-inspired Pantone Milky Blue
|Acetate Finish in Pantone Grey Lilac
|Silk-inspired Finish in Pantone Mountain View
|Leather-inspired Finish in Pantone Sage
Motorola Edge 70 Neo: Specifications
The Motorola Edge 70 Neo measures 162.7mm x 75.7mm x 8.49mm, and weighs 204 grams. It features a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display with Super HD (2772 x 1272 pixels) resolution, up to 144Hz refresh rate, 5200 nits of peak brightness, and up to 1500Hz touch sampling rate. It carries Blue Light and Motion Blue reduction SGS display certifications and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.
The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB of UFS3.1 storage.
Always one post away from the spotlight. ⚡🤳 Stay ready. Stay social. Stay unstoppable. Motorola Edge 70 Neo starting at just Rs. 34,999*. Sale starts 1st December on Flipkart, https://t.co/zM0CKpcJ5U and leading retail stores. https://t.co/pBD9xpqDCm— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 24, 2026
RAM and storage are expandable on the device, as users can extend up to 24GB of RAM with RAM boost and up to 1TB of storage via a microSD card.
In terms of optics, the Edge 70 Neo comes with a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support, a 2MP macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a dedicated 3-in-1 light sensor. The handset has a 32MP front camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Both rear and front cameras can record 4K resolution videos.
The phone carries a 7,000mAh battery and supports 45W wired fast charging, 75W wired reverse charging and bypass charging. Motorola claims the handset can last up to 53 hours on a single charge.
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It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification for protection against accidental drops and daily wear and tear.
For connectivity, the device features Bluetooth 6.0, up to 5G telecom carrier network, WiFi 6E, NFC, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and dual SIM slots.
The phone runs Hello UI software based on Android 16, which is claimed to have three OS updates and five years of security patches.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|144Hz| 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED
|Processor
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
|RAM + storage
|8GB + 128GB
|Rear camera
|50MP (main) + 2MP (macro)
|Front camera
|32MP
|Battery
|7,000mAh
|Charging capacity
|45W TurboCharge (wired) | 75W Reverse (wired) | Bypass charging
|Operating System (OS)
|Hello UI based on Android 16
|OS and Security updates
|OS updates: 3 OS updates
|Security patches: 5 years