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Motorola Edge 70 Max With 144Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Soc, 7,100mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Motorola Edge 70 Max runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, also used in OnePlus 15R, iQOO 15R, Vivo X300 FE and other flagship phones.

Motorola Edge 70 Max With 144Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Soc, 7,100mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Motorola Edge 70 Max launched in India. (Motorola)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 15, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Motorola has expanded its Edge lineup and launched the Edge 70 Max in India. It features a 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 7,100mAh battery with 90W TurboPower wired charging support. The handset runs on Hello UI operating system based on Android 16.

Motorola Edge 70 Max: Price, availability, and offers

The Motorola Edge 70 Max comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 54,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 59,999. It is offered in Pantone Aqua Grey, Pantone Dark Shadow, and Pantone Ice Melt.

The Motorola Edge 70 Max will go on sale on July 20, 2026, via Motorola's official website and Flipkart.

As part of launch offers, the Lenovo-owned phone maker provides an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000 on select credit cards.

ModelPriceAvailability and First Sale Date
8GB + 256GBRs 54,999First Sale starts on: July 20, 2026
12GB + 256GBRs 59,999Available on: Motorola's official website | Flipkart

(This is a developing article.)

Also Read: Motorola G77 Power With 120Hz LCD Display, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India

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