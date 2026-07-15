ETV Bharat / technology

Motorola Edge 70 Max With 144Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Soc, 7,100mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Hyderabad: Motorola has expanded its Edge lineup and launched the Edge 70 Max in India. It features a 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 7,100mAh battery with 90W TurboPower wired charging support. The handset runs on Hello UI operating system based on Android 16.

Motorola Edge 70 Max: Price, availability, and offers

The Motorola Edge 70 Max comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 54,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 59,999. It is offered in Pantone Aqua Grey, Pantone Dark Shadow, and Pantone Ice Melt.