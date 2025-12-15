Motorola Edge 70 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 5,000mAh Silicon-Carbon Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The Motorola Edge 70 is available in three Pantone colour options: Bronze Green, Gadget Grey, and Lily Pad.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 1:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Motorola has expanded its Edge lineup and launched the Edge 70 smartphone in India. It features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 68W wired charging support. The device runs on HelloUI based on Android 16.
Motorola Edge 70: Price
The Motorola Edge 70 is priced at Rs 29,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is available in three colour options: Pantone Bronze Green, Pantone Gadget Grey, and Pantone Lily Pad.
As part of the launch offer, Motorola provides a bank offer of 5 per cent cashback on Axis Bank Flipkart debit card (up to Rs 750), Flipkart SBI credit card (up to Rs 4,000 per calendar quarter), and Flipkart Axis Bank credit card (up to Rs 4,000 per statement quarter).
The Motorola Edge 70 will go on sale on December 23, 2025, via the company’s official website, Flipkart, and other offline retail channels.
At just 5.99mm, the motorola edge 70 combines ultra-slim engineering with Pantone curated colours.— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 15, 2025
Sale starts 23rd December at ₹28,999* on Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW and leading retail stores.#MotorolaEdge70 #Motorola #ImpossiblyThinYetUncompromised pic.twitter.com/sy0CsuqrfI
Motorola Edge 70: Specifications
The Motorola Edge 70 measures 74.3mm x 159.9mm x 5.9mm in dimensions and weighs 159 grams. It uses an aircraft-grade aluminium frame.
The phone features a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, Dolby ATMOS support, Military Grade Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and HDR 10+ support.
It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset boasts a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP Pantone validated primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support, a 50MP ultrawide lens with macro vision, and a three-in-one light sensor.
It has a 50MP quad pixel front-facing camera. All cameras support 4K video recording at 60 frames per second (fps).
The Motorola Edge 70 houses a 5,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging support. It runs on HelloUI based on Android 16, with three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates. The device has an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED
|Processor
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
|RAM + storage
|8GB + 256GB
|Rear camera
|50MP + 50MP ultrawide + three-in-one sensor
|Front camera
|50MP
|Battery
|5,000mAh (silicon-carbon)
|Charging capacity
|68W wired | 15W wireless
|Operating system (OS)
|HelloUI based on Android 16
|OS update
|3 years OS upgrades | 4 years security updates
|IP rating
|IP68 + IP69