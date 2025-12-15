ETV Bharat / technology

Motorola Edge 70 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 5,000mAh Silicon-Carbon Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Motorola has expanded its Edge lineup and launched the Edge 70 smartphone in India. It features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 68W wired charging support. The device runs on HelloUI based on Android 16.

Motorola Edge 70: Price

The Motorola Edge 70 is priced at Rs 29,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is available in three colour options: Pantone Bronze Green, Pantone Gadget Grey, and Pantone Lily Pad.

As part of the launch offer, Motorola provides a bank offer of 5 per cent cashback on Axis Bank Flipkart debit card (up to Rs 750), Flipkart SBI credit card (up to Rs 4,000 per calendar quarter), and Flipkart Axis Bank credit card (up to Rs 4,000 per statement quarter).

The Motorola Edge 70 will go on sale on December 23, 2025, via the company’s official website, Flipkart, and other offline retail channels.