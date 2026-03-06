ETV Bharat / technology

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion With 144Hz AMOLED Display, 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Motorola has launched the Edge 70 Fusion in India. It features a 144Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 sensor-led dual rear camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower. It runs HelloUI based on Android 16. The device comes with an IP rating, a military standard display protection and three Pantone colours.

In India, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is the direct successor of the Edge 60 Fusion, launched in April last year.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: Price, availability, offers

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 26,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage costs Rs 29,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 32,999. It is offered in Pantone Silhouette, Pantone Blue Surf, and Pantone Country Air shades.

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will be available for purchase on March 12, 2026, at 12 PM IST via Motorola’s official website (motorola.in), Flipkart, and retail stores across India.