Motorola Edge 70 Fusion With 144Hz AMOLED Display, 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion comes in Pantone Silhouette, Pantone Blue Surf, and Pantone Country Air colours, and three RAM and storage configurations.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 12:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Motorola has launched the Edge 70 Fusion in India. It features a 144Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 sensor-led dual rear camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower. It runs HelloUI based on Android 16. The device comes with an IP rating, a military standard display protection and three Pantone colours.
In India, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is the direct successor of the Edge 60 Fusion, launched in April last year.
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: Price, availability, offers
The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 26,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage costs Rs 29,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 32,999. It is offered in Pantone Silhouette, Pantone Blue Surf, and Pantone Country Air shades.
The motorola edge 70 fusion debuts the world’s first 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 710 camera with motoAI.— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) March 6, 2026
Sale starts 12th March on Flipkart, https://t.co/YA8qpSXba4 and leading retail stores.
Grab yours for just ₹24,999*#MotorolaIndia #MotorolaEdge70Fusion #CaptureBeyondTheOrdinary pic.twitter.com/ko6wctYS2Y
The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will be available for purchase on March 12, 2026, at 12 PM IST via Motorola’s official website (motorola.in), Flipkart, and retail stores across India.
As part of launch offers, the Lenovo-owned phone maker provides an instant discount of Rs 2,000 for HDFC and Axis Bank credit card holders. Customers can also opt for an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on eligible devices. This brings down the prices of the 8GB + 128GB model to Rs 24,999, the 8GB + 256GB variant to Rs 27,999, and the 12GB + 256GB model to Rs 30,999.
|Variants
|Original Price
|Discounted Price
|Colours
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 26,999
|Rs 24,999
|Pantone Silhouette | Pantone Blue Surf | Pantone Country Air
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 29,999
|Rs 27,999
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 32,999
|Rs 30,999
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: Specifications
The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion measures 162.76mm in length, 75.60mm in width, and 7.99mm in thickness. It weighs 193 grams. The phone features a 6.8-inch (2772 x 1272 resolution) Extreme AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 5,200 nits of peak brightness, MIL-STD 810H protection, 1,500Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colour depth, HDR10+ support, and more.
It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The device boasts a dual rear camera featuring a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. It comes with a 32MP front-facing camera.
The handset packs a 7,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charging support. Motorola claims the device can last up to 52 hours. It runs HelloUI based on Android 16 out of the box. Motorola promises three OS upgrades and five years of security updates for the device. The phone has an IP69/IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|144Hz | 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED
|Processor
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
|RAM + storage
|8GB + 128GB
|8GB + 256GB
|12GB + 256GB
|Rear camera
|50MP (main) with OIS + 13MP (ultra-wide)
|Front camera
|32MP
|Battery
|7,000mAh
|Charging capacity
|68W
|Operating System (OS)
|HelloUI based on Android 16
|OS update
|3 years of OS upgrade | 5 years of security patches
|IP rating
|IP69/IP68