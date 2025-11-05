ETV Bharat / technology

Moto G67 Power 5G With 7,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

The Moto G67 Power 5G come in three Pantone colour options. ( Image Credit: Motorola )

Hyderabad: Motorola has launched the Moto G67 Power 5G in India. It comes with a 120Hz FHD+ LCD display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery with 30W charging support. It runs HelloUI based on Android 15. The phone is available in three Pantone colours. Moto G67 Power 5G: Price, availability, offers The Moto G67 Power 5G is offered in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, which is priced at Rs 15,999. It is available in Pantone Parachute Purple, Pantone Blue Curacao, and Pantone Cilantro colour options. The first sale for the Moto G67 Power 5G starts on November 12, 2025, via the company’s online store and Flipkart. Interested customers can purchase the device for an instant discount of Rs 1,000 available on Axis and SBI credit cards, making the effective price Rs 14,999.