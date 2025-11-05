Moto G67 Power 5G With 7,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
The Moto G67 Power 5G features a 120Hz LCD display, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and more.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 12:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Motorola has launched the Moto G67 Power 5G in India. It comes with a 120Hz FHD+ LCD display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery with 30W charging support. It runs HelloUI based on Android 15. The phone is available in three Pantone colours.
Moto G67 Power 5G: Price, availability, offers
The Moto G67 Power 5G is offered in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, which is priced at Rs 15,999. It is available in Pantone Parachute Purple, Pantone Blue Curacao, and Pantone Cilantro colour options.
The first sale for the Moto G67 Power 5G starts on November 12, 2025, via the company’s online store and Flipkart. Interested customers can purchase the device for an instant discount of Rs 1,000 available on Axis and SBI credit cards, making the effective price Rs 14,999.
|Variant
|Original Price
|Discounted price
|Colour options
|Availability
|8GB RAM + 128GB storage
|Rs 15,999
|Rs 14,999
|Pantone Parachute Purple
|Motorola's official website
|Pantone Blue Curacao
|Flipkart
|Pantone Cilantro
Moto G67 Power 5G: Specifications
The Moto G67 Power 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 391 ppi pixel density, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It comes with MIL-810H military-grade protection from drops and scratches, and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone is offered with a plastic frame and a vegan leather body.
It is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor with Adreno GPU. The handset features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is worth noting that the RAM of the device can be virtually expanded by up to 24GB. The phone offers a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. Along with this, the G67 Power supports Smart Connect, three-finger screenshot, Moto gestures —like chop twice to turn on the flashlight, Twist to open the camera, and more—, and Family Space 3.0 features.
In terms of the camera, the handset carries an AI Photo Enhancement Engine, which powers the triple rear camera unit. It features a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-in-1 Flicker camera. The handset has a 32MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture.
It packs a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 30W wired fast charging support. The handset also features a fingerprint scanner and face unlock support. It runs HelloUI based on Android 15. Motorola promises to receive an upgrade to Android 16.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD
|Processor
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
|Rear camera
|50MP + 8MP + 2-in-1 Flicker
|Front camera
|32MP
|Battery
|7,000mAh
|Charging capacity
|30W wired
|Operating system (OS)
|HelloUI based on Android 15
|IP rating
|IP64