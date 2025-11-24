Moto G57 Power With Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery, Pantone Colours, Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The Moto G57 Power features three Pantone colours: Corsair, Fluidity, and Regatta.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 1:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Motorola has launched the Moto G57 Power in India. It is the brand’s latest budget smartphone featuring a 120Hz LCD display, a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. It runs Hello UI based on Android 16 out of the box. The phone has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.
Moto G57 Power: Price, availability
The Moto G57 Power is priced at Rs 14,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available in three colours: Pantone Corsair, Pantone Fluidity, and Pantone Regatta.
As part of an introductory offer, Motorola offers the new handset at a discounted price of Rs 12,999, which includes a bank offer and a special launch discount.
The first sale of the Moto G57 Power will take place on December 3, 2025, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) via the company’s official website, Flipkart, and other authorised retail channels.
For people who move fast and stay sharp — the #motoG57POWER delivers. Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 speed, LYTIA 50MP clarity with AI, and a 7000mAh battery for 60 hours of non-stop power. Starting ₹12,999*. Sale from 3 Dec. #Motorola #BeUnstoppable pic.twitter.com/mNWwNqdAym— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 24, 2025
Moto G57 Power: Specifications
The Moto G57 Power houses a plastic frame, which features a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 391 pixels per inch (ppi) density, up to 1,050 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It has a military standard certification, MIL-STD-810H, for protection against scratches and accidental falls.
It is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone’s RAM is virtually expandable up to 24GB using RAM Boost.
It boasts a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Additionally, the rear camera also features a 2-in-1 Light sensor (Ambient light sensor + Flicker detector).
The phone has an 8MP front camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Notably, the phone can record 2K at 30fps videos from both front and rear cameras.
It has 166.23 x 76.50 x 8.60mm dimensions, and weighs 210.6 grams. The Moto G57 Power features a vegan leather back panel.
In terms of connectivity, it features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G network with 6 bands, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and more.
The G57 Power packs a 7,000mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support. It runs on Hello UI based on Android 16.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD
|Processor
|Snapdragon 6s Gen 4
|RAM + storage
|8GB + 128GB
|Rear camera
|50MP + 8MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Battery
|7,000mAh
|Charging capacity
|33W
|Operating system (OS)
|Hello UI based on Android 16
|IP rating
|IP64