ETV Bharat / technology

Moto G57 Power With Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery, Pantone Colours, Launched In India: Price, Specifications

The Moto G57 Power has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. ( Image Credit: Motorola )

Hyderabad: Motorola has launched the Moto G57 Power in India. It is the brand’s latest budget smartphone featuring a 120Hz LCD display, a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. It runs Hello UI based on Android 16 out of the box. The phone has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Moto G57 Power: Price, availability

The Moto G57 Power is priced at Rs 14,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available in three colours: Pantone Corsair, Pantone Fluidity, and Pantone Regatta.

As part of an introductory offer, Motorola offers the new handset at a discounted price of Rs 12,999, which includes a bank offer and a special launch discount.

The first sale of the Moto G57 Power will take place on December 3, 2025, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) via the company’s official website, Flipkart, and other authorised retail channels.

Moto G57 Power: Specifications